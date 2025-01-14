Silent Witness's Emilia Fox: 'Nikki is sort of paralysed by the wedding'
Will everything go to plan for the happy couple?
It seems wedding planning might be all too much for Nikki Alexander, as actor Emilia Fox has opened up about her character's struggles in the new season of Silent Witness.
Following the end of season 27, viewers were delighted as Nikki accepted Jack's (David Caves) proposal, and while their wedding isn't the focus in the 28th instalment, there are some wholesome moments to come.
During an appearance on The One Show, Fox opened up on what's to come amid wedding preparations.
"There's that commitment that's been made and with this series, we see Jack trying to plan the perfect wedding and Nikki is sort of paralysed by how much there is to put into arranging a marriage," Fox explained.
She continued: "So she doesn't even know where to begin and then, Kit and Harriet are sort of the observers of what's going on in their relationship and they sort of give their input, and then we'll see what happens."
Fox has previously opened up about Nikki's denial when it comes to wedding preparations, telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think the interesting dynamic is... [a] sort of a running theme through the series is Jack has got his mind on working out what a good wedding will be for them.
"Nikki’s a little bit in denial about it like the organisation of wedding preparation and what kind of wedding they’re going to have at this stage in their lives, which I think is a really interesting thing."
Fox added: "[They're] two people who have been great friends and have loved each other and supported each other in different ways. Then they’ve admitted their love for each other and come together, and then seeing whether they can work together and have a relationship together.
"Then this is this next stage of commitment and what that means. And so, Harriet and Kit coming in also give those eyes on how they’re both doing with that and with the preparations.
"There’s lovely little insights – there’s three females with Jack … so there’s real fun with that."
The new season returned earlier this month, with a new mystery tackled by The Lyell Centre team, as the synopsis reads: "The death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the Lyell team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. A new boss at the Lyell riles Jack."
Silent Witness season 28 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All 27 seasons of Silent Witness are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
