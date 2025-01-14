During an appearance on The One Show, Fox opened up on what's to come amid wedding preparations.

"There's that commitment that's been made and with this series, we see Jack trying to plan the perfect wedding and Nikki is sort of paralysed by how much there is to put into arranging a marriage," Fox explained.

She continued: "So she doesn't even know where to begin and then, Kit and Harriet are sort of the observers of what's going on in their relationship and they sort of give their input, and then we'll see what happens."

Fox has previously opened up about Nikki's denial when it comes to wedding preparations, telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think the interesting dynamic is... [a] sort of a running theme through the series is Jack has got his mind on working out what a good wedding will be for them.

"Nikki’s a little bit in denial about it like the organisation of wedding preparation and what kind of wedding they’re going to have at this stage in their lives, which I think is a really interesting thing."

Read more:

Fox added: "[They're] two people who have been great friends and have loved each other and supported each other in different ways. Then they’ve admitted their love for each other and come together, and then seeing whether they can work together and have a relationship together.

"Then this is this next stage of commitment and what that means. And so, Harriet and Kit coming in also give those eyes on how they’re both doing with that and with the preparations.

"There’s lovely little insights – there’s three females with Jack … so there’s real fun with that."

The new season returned earlier this month, with a new mystery tackled by The Lyell Centre team, as the synopsis reads: "The death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the Lyell team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. A new boss at the Lyell riles Jack."

The latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Silent Witness season 28 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All 27 seasons of Silent Witness are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.