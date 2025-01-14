It looks to be pretty deadly as shards of glass and debris are seen flying through the air, and in another image, we see Joyce knocked to her knees, clearly left shaken by what has just happened.

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions,Olly Courtney

While it remains a mystery as to what has caused the explosion or whether it was intentional, some other images of the episode tease the aftermath, which sees Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) attend the scene while Joyce holds back a woman called Nerys Anderson (Georgia Landers) as she looks intent on getting into the smoking building.

But who is Nerys? And how has Joyce found herself at the scene of the explosion?

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Georgia Landers as Nerys Anderson and Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions,Olly Courtney

Well, the official episode synopsis reads: "Joyce is assigned to the district round and meets Alf, who was recently discharged from hospital after a prostate procedure.

"Living in the same block of flats is single mum Nerys, and Joyce discovers that Nerys is leaving her children home alone when she goes to work."

While the synopsis doesn't give away anything specific about the explosion, we're sure that such an incident will certainly bring the drama in this week's episode as Joyce is left to deal with it.

It's not the only impactful storyline that Joyce will encounter in Call the Midwife this year, as the star previously teased.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the fact that Joyce will be subjected to racism this season, Bailey previously said: "I feel like it's a lot of her balancing all the cases that she deals with, but also the intersections of being a Black woman from the Caribbean in this country, where she's not always going to be wanted, but still having to be a professional and having to paint on a smile and still go to work every day.

"We all do that in different ways in the workplace anyway, but that is a big thing for her this season as well... the mask that you have to wear as a health professional when you're experiencing or witnessing people experiencing things that you might have experienced yourself... and having to just push it all down and still show up."

She added: "The strength in that, her being like, 'I fought for this and I deserve to be here,' that kind of keeps her together."

