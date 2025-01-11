We've already been warned that not all will be plain-sailing in their relationship over the course of the season – with Quarry warning of "trouble" on the cards – but it looks like everything is still rosy at this stage, based on a preview clip of tomorrow's episode.

The clip takes place at the aforementioned homeless shelter and opens with Rosalind arriving to help out before she has a touching conversation with Cyril.

"It's not enough to just feed people is it?" she says. "They need to be included."

When Cyril agrees, Rosalind asks him if he thinks there's a way of "involving them in community life more by giving them the chance to take part in ordinary things."

When he remarks that some of them might be interested, she suggests the flower festival – explaining that the shelter is one of very few local organisations that haven't been asked to submit an arrangement.

"These men are a group, they might want to join in," she says. Although just at that moment a rather heated fight breaks out in the room next door, with Cyril taking it upon himself to break it up.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the new season, Taitte described the romance between the pair as "simmering" while also teasing "hard times ahead" for the couple, in part because of the difficulties inherent in being in an interracial relationship at the time.

Meanwhile, Quarry said that had been "nice to see Rosalind growing up a bit".

"She's very naive in the first season [she joins]," she added. "And I think that she learns a lot over the whole season about the outside world."

Call the Midwife season 14 continues on Sunday 12th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

