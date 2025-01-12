But her departure was unexpectedly put on hold.

"I've just had a phone call from the council," she told Fred.

The incoming mayor is unwell – "It looks like the 'Big C'" – and as such, is unable to take up the position.

"They've asked if I'd serve a second term," she said with concern splashed across her face.

Initially, Fred appeared upset by the news, but after some consideration, he collected his thoughts.

"Well, it’s an honour I suppose," he responded.

But Violet remained conflicted.

"I'm exhausted, Fred," she added. "We’re both exhausted. I'm going to have to tell them I haven't got it in me."

And that, it seemed, was that.

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

But while writing her speech for the festival, Violet was still unsure about what she should do.

"I don't know how to end it, whether to say I will be continuing or retiring," she said, before listing the important changes – or "bits and pieces", in her own words – that she had fought for during her time as mayor.

"That's great big changes for the better," corrected Fred. "You can't stop now.

"You'd manage, we'd manage, because when you get tired, I will carry you," he said, unless of course he put his back out.

"Then I'd be no good to you, would I?" he joked.

Read more:

And so, as her last act as outgoing mayor and first as incumbent mayor, Violet declared the Flower Festival open.

The next 12 months certainly won't be a cakewalk, but with Fred by her side, her load will be that little bit lighter.

Call the Midwife season 14 continues on Sunday 19th January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.