Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Caves revealed that there are some nice moments between Jack and Nikki coming in season 28.

He said: "I think we do [get some little romantic moments]. We love those, and they’re little moments, we can’t be [doing them] too much because they start to take away from the story. You have to be quite careful with that stuff, we tread lightly with it.

"We try to always get stuff in, whether it’s a little look or touch or word that’s said. We’re very... we pay attention to it."

Silent Witness.

Fox continued: "We do. I think the interesting dynamic is... [a] sort of a running theme through the series is Jack has got his mind on working out what a good wedding will be for them.

"Nikki’s a little bit in denial about it like the organisation of wedding preparation and what kind of wedding they’re going to have at this stage in their lives, which I think is a really interesting thing."

Read more:

Fox went on: "[They're] two people who have been great friends and have loved each other and supported each other in different ways. Then they’ve admitted their love for each other and come together, and then seeing whether they can work together and have a relationship together.

"Then this is this next stage of commitment and what that means. And so, Harriet and Kit coming in also give those eyes on how they’re both doing with that and with the preparations.

"There’s lovely little insights – there’s three females with Jack … so there’s real fun with that."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new season lands on our screens in the new year, with a brand new disturbing mystery set to be tackled by the team at The Lyell Centre.

And there are some new faces joining the cast, with Maggie Steed (Rivals) set to play the new head of The Lyell Centre, Harriet Maven.

Francesca Mills (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Worzel Gummidge) will also play Kit Brooks, a crime analyst who works with Jack.

The synopsis for the season 28 premiere episode reads: "The death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the Lyell team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. A new boss at the Lyell riles Jack."

Silent Witness season 28 will begin airing on Monday 6th January 2025 at 9pm on BBC One, with the second episode set to air on Tuesday 7th January at 9pm.

All 27 seasons of Silent Witness are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.