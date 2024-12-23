But he returned in season 5, and in an interview with RadioTimes.com, actor Callum Woodhouse confirmed he'd be staying put for the time being.

"He's going to be another permanent fixture at Skeldale for a while," he said. "And it's been really nice being back with the family, and obviously Siegfried, in his own way, is very happy to carry on having him around as well."

Woodhouse went on to say Tristan has "found his niche in doing his instructing work" in Doncaster.

"And I think he's really enjoying it and still feeling like he's contributing to the war effort, even though he's not technically on the front line anymore," he added.

"So it's been a nice full-circle journey for him."

Woodhouse also praised the fans' "outpouring of love" when he returned to the show, describing their reaction as "really sweet" and "very affirming as an actor".

"It's really nice to know that people relate and really enjoy the character that you play and what you bring to the table," he said.

"So that was really lovely, and it's nice that Tristan is going to carry on bringing joy to people."

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small has already been confirmed, with filming expected to commence at the "end of February", according to Woodhouse.

"But I think it'll be a while before we get scripts," he added. "We usually get them at the start of the year, so get Christmas out of the way and then we'll get to see what we’re doing next."

He also said they've had "a few little teasers" about what's in store, but there's every chance there could be rewrites.

"At that stage, you don't know if it is going to change," he explained. "So when they give you these teasers, you don't want to take it as gospel, like, 'OK, that's definitely what I'll be doing next season,' because anything could change between then and there."

