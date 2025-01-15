It's about to get a new lease of life once again as Don Gilet settles in as new lead character DI Mervin Wilson, who was introduced in the recent Christmas special and proved an instant hit with fans.

Gilet, whose past credits include EastEnders and Sherwood, is the fifth actor to lead the cast of Death in Paradise, following in the footsteps of Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and Ralf Little, who recently parted ways after a celebrated tenure.

If you're excited to better get to know Gilet's detective, you can tune into Death in Paradise season 14's premiere on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Friday 31st January 2025.

On joining the show, Gilet told RadioTimes.com and other press: "You feel like a competition winner in many respects... There was this feeling of excitement, that 'come along and join us' from the team, even though that's the opposite of what happens with Mervin.

"From a cast point of view, they just were so welcoming. Any nerves were kind of put to bed when I saw you genuinely want me here.

"And I just go, 'I hope I'm not the one that messes it up,' because such a great job has been done over the 14 seasons with other detectives."

He added: "It's now my turn to step up and hopefully be as brilliant as the previous detectives."

The Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special ended on a downbeat note for Mervin, who was on the brink of throwing in the towel altogether after only a short time on Saint Marie, so it'll be interesting to see how (or if) he can turn things around.

