He had travelled from London to Saint Marie to meet his mother for the first time, only to learn that she had died a few months prior.

But despite his trying personal circumstances, he solved a particularly tricky case involving the deaths of two men wearing Santa costumes and the attempted murder of another man dressed as Santa, which prompted the commissioner to ask him if he'd like to stay on permanently.

He suggested that it could be a good way for him to learn more about his mother, and in turn himself.

But Mervin declined the offer and looked set to return to the UK – although we know he's not going anywhere, despite the absence of his official acceptance.

Someone who might be leaving, however, is Dwayne Myers.

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers, Michael Salami as Tyrus Demille and Ram John Holder as Nelson Myers in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Danny John-Jules's character almost missed out on spending Christmas with his elderly father after he was asked by Selwyn to keep watch over the victim of the attempted murder in case he was still at risk.

It was a hammer blow – not only because they had the perfect day planned (drinking beer and fishing out on the boat), but also because Dwayne is acutely aware that time is not on his dad's side and every moment they share together from now until the end is precious.

And so, with that at the forefront of his mind, he made the executive decision to defy his boss's orders and spend the festive occasion with his dad, in turn risking the wrath of Selwyn, which thankfully didn't come to pass.

Instead, it was Darlene who found out, and his secret is safe with her.

But that wasn't the only big decision he made.

"I'm going to be handing my badge in," he told his father. "I've just realised there are more important things I need to be doing in my life right now."

Dwayne also confirmed the news to Darlene.

"A little bird tells me you're hanging up your uniform to spend more time with your father," she said.

"Well, I couldn't do both things," he responded matter-of-factly.

There's no season quite like Christmas to make you realise what's really important.

After returning to Death in Paradise in the show's first ever Christmas special back in 2021 following his season 7 departure, it seems Dwayne will be sailing off into the sunset once again – although it remains to be seen if he'll stick to his guns.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

