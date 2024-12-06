Following Ralf Little's departure at the end of season 13, the BBC murder mystery will introduce its new lead in the upcoming episode, DI Mervin Wilson, played by former EastEnders actor Don Gilet – and yep, you guessed correctly, he's set to "ruffle some feathers".

Speaking about joining the show, Gilet said."Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

"Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time".

His full character arc is obviously being kept under wraps to preserve our enjoyment, but executive producer Tim Key has teased an "emotional storyline" for Gilet.

"He's an amazing actor, he's funny," he said. "But he also has an emotional storyline."

Key also said that it "feels as though he was born to lead" the show.

"From day one, it felt like he’d been there for ever," he added. "We're lucky to have him."

Read on for everything you need to know about the Death in Paradise Christmas special.

This year's Death in Paradise Christmas special will air at 8:30pm on Sunday 22nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast: Who's returning? And who are the guest stars?

Jim Howick in the Death in Paradise Christmas 2024 special. BBC

Ralf Little's replacement, Don Gilet, will officially be unveiled in the festive episode.

The actor is playing DI Mervin Wilson, who is initially on holiday but reluctantly ends up staying.

Returning cast includes:

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers

Ram John Holder will also be appearing in the new episode as Dwayne's father Nelson.

The Christmas special guest stars include:

Jim Howick (Ghosts)

Angela Griffin (The Wives)

Steven Hartley (Happy Valley)

Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth)

Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino)

Michael Salami (Supacell)

Dex Lee (Doctors)

Death in Paradise Christmas special plot: What's it about?

The cast of Death in Paradise Christmas 2024. BBC

This is what you can expect this year: "We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in tow. Londoner Mervin Wilson ruffles some feathers as he clashes with the island’s way of life.

"But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they’re dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

"As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss’s unusual working methods. And Dwayne’s Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan."

Death in Paradise Christmas special trailer: Is it available to watch?

Not yet - watch this space for updates.

Death in Paradise will air at 8:30pm on Sunday 22nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1-13 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

