Kate and Koji returns for season 2 – Jimmy Akingbola replaced by Okorie Chukwu

Vera’s Brenda Blethyn will return for a second season of Kate and Koji, the ITV comedy about an unlikely friendship between a café owner and an asylum seeker.

Blethyn will reprise her titular role of Kate, while Okorie Chukwu will be taking over the role of Koji from Jimmy Akingbola, who currently stars in the French Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

Blethyn said: “I’m so pleased Kate will be welcoming her customers back into the caff. Even the postman! I’ve missed them. So looking forward to donning the gingham apron and welcoming Okorie to our Kate and Koji family.”

Okorie Chukwu said he was “excited to step into the role of Koji”, adding that he “can’t wait to get working with this brilliant cast of actors”.

Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) and Barbara Flynn will both return in their roles as Kate’s nephew ‘Medium’ Dan and Councillor Bone.

The second season was postponed due to COVID-19, but the hit sitcom is now set to return for a six-part season in spring 2022.

For those who’ve yet to watch the comedy, the season one synopsis reads: “Kate and Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor. Although from very different worlds, Kate and Koji are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!”

