The tropical crime drama's Twitter account recently confirmed the news, sharing pictures of the new cast members.

The Death in Paradise cast keeps growing, with three new faces joining for its upcoming 12th season.

Among them is Cara Theobold, who fans will recognise as Downton Abbey's kitchen maid Ivy Stuart. She is also joined by Holby City star John Michie.

Death in Paradise on Twitter teased his character would be "making waves" in a post announcing his casting, though it's unclear at this stage what that might mean exactly.

The Outlaws star Gamba Cole was also confirmed for season 12, though just like Theobold and Michie, it's unclear who he might be playing - only that he could "turn out to be guilty"...

The BBC is yet to release further details on their characters and season 12's plot lines, but we do know the trio joins previously announced Death in Paradise cast members Kevin Eldon, Amit Shah and Chelsea Edge, as well as the core cast made up of Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

Doctor Who's Jo Martin was also announced earlier this year.

Ahead of season 12, which is set to arrive at some point in 2023, the series will return for a Christmas special later this year, so we don't have long to wait before another murder befalls Saint Marie.

Death in Paradise will return for a Christmas special this festive season. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

