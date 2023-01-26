In a first-look clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , we hear about DS Naomi Thomas's (Shantol Jackson) beginnings as a police officer from her old Sergeant Sammy (Patrice Naiambana).

The upcoming episode of Death in Paradise sees the St Marie police crew head to Saint Barnabas after Naomi's best friend's wedding is ruined by a brutal murder – however, it's not all doom and gloom throughout the season 12 episode.

As Marlon (Tahj Miles) is practising for his upcoming police exams, Naomi jumps in with a correct answer - to Marlon's frustration.

BBC

"I hate that you know all of this off by heart. It's cool, I've got ages – a whole month. How hard can it be?" he says.

Sammy joins the conversation, telling a story of how Naomi turned up to his station at the age of 10 to tell him she wanted to be a police officer.

"I gave her an old police textbook, thought that would be the end of it, and she came back every day for a year with these," he says, handing over a pack of yellow notes to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little).

"The case of the missing trike!" Neville says laughing, before Sammy adds: "10 years old and following the police textbook like the Bible – and that never changed."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Friday's episode features guest stars Gia Ré (Monique Hays) and The Outlaws star Gamba Cole (Ty Edgars) as friends of Naomi whose wedding is disrupted by the murder of Monique's father.

Speaking about the episode, Shantol Jackson revealed that it was her favourite storyline to shoot.

"It is a coming-of-age moment for Naomi. It was an emotional, special episode for me," she said. "I came home very exhausted from set, not just for the long days but because of the emotional roller coaster, which I appreciated, because sometimes we don’t get much human interaction in the show as we are always solving crimes and getting down to business."

The episode follows last week's ominous ending, after Neville's ex-colleague DC Andrew Buckley appeared to back out of telling him a potentially dark secret.

Death in Paradise continues on Friday at 9pm on BBC One. The entire series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.