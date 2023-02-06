It has now been confirmed that highly anticipated spin-off series Beyond Paradise , which sees Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton back in their roles as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd , will air on BBC One from Friday 24th February.

With the 12th season of Death in Paradise coming to an end on BBC One in just a few weeks, fans will be happy to know they won't have to wait long for their next dose of mystery.

The BBC has also released a new synopsis, giving us a sense of the plot, as well as a brand new image featuring the central cast, including Marshall, Bretton, Derry Girls' Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, The Bay's Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, and This Time with Alan Partridge's Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins.

The synopsis for the new six-part series has teased that "a new adventure" awaits Humphrey and Martha as they arrive in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the Devon coast, after they have left London.

The synopsis continues: "As they embark on their new life whilst temporarily living with Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn), the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

"Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team - DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins - Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…

"Each week the team will face a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the 17th century, the robbery of a highly-prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses."

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It adds: "As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate life’s ups and downs, as faces from the past, the decisions they make and challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Fans will likely have taken particular note of the revelation that "faces from the past" will appear. Does this mean faces from Martha's past given they are now living in her hometown, or could some of Humphrey's friends from his days living on Saint Marie be popping by?

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 24th February. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.