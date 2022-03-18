With armies of fans and years of sketch and sitcom comedy behind him, Coogan's iconic character is going on the road across the UK. With shows across the length and breadth of Britain, there are plenty of opportunities to get tickets and see a comedy legend.

Alan Partridge is — without a doubt — Steve Coogan's most iconic comedic creation. The ego-driven fictional star of television and radio is among the figureheads of British comedy and has been entertaining us since 1991, when he first appeared as a sketch character on a BBC Radio 4 programme. Now his 'Strategem' tour will see the character perform to fans live.

Alan Partridge became such a popular figure he was even depicted in his own 2013 feature film, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. RadioTimes.com gave it a four-star rating and it's still available via the Sky Store. For more Partridge, you can also get his podcast — From the Oasthouse — on Audible.

Read on for our full guide, explaining how and when you can get your tickets for Alan Partridge's full UK tour.

Alan Partridge tickets: when is the Stratagem UK tour?

The tour dates run from 22nd April until 15th May 2022. There is a huge range of destinations and venues on the tour list, so there's something to suit everyone. Here's a full rundown of the UK venues and dates.

When do tickets go on sale for the Alan Partridge Stratagem tour?

BBC

Tickets are available right now, from Ticketmaster. Demand has been higher for some legs of the tour than others, so buyers in locations including Edinburgh and Belfast will need to act quickly to secure their tickets.

How much are tickets for the Stratagem UK tour?

There is a range of pricing options across venues, with some offering hospitality and parking options included in a slightly larger ticket price.

Standard tickets cost around £40 while options closer to the stage in some venues cost £50 or more. VIP hospitality experiences are available from £140 at some venues.

Where to buy Alan Partridge tickets

You can get your tickets for all the dates listed below from Ticketmaster. The dates include shows across the breadth of England, plus one in Belfast, Northern Ireland and one in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital.