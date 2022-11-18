You’ll forgive us for sounding like we’re on a TV shopping channel when you see how amazing these Black Friday live offers are.

Is the rain in the UK getting you down? Are you dreaming of some winter sun? Or perhaps a summer holiday to look forward to? Then look no further than right here, as the RadioTimes.com team have the best holiday and flight deals this Black Friday.

There are city breaks and romantic getaways from Booking.com and Activity Superstore, a mystery holiday deal from Wowcher, and although TUI’s and easyJet’s Black Friday offers are yet to officially launch, they’ve teased us with some fantastic early deals.

So without further ado, let’s see where you’ll be jetting off to.

Best Black Friday holiday and flight deals

Get 30% off hotels and flights in Booking.com's Black Friday sale

Book a holiday in Booking.com's Black Friday sale and travel anytime before 31st December 2023.

The locations on offer with flights from the UK include Dubai, Lisbon, Paris, Barcelona and Krakow.

If you want to use the sale to book your Christmas travel, there are also deals for UK cities, including Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Get 30% off hotels and flights in Booking.com's Black Friday sale

Up to £300 off a flight and hotel package at Lastminute.com

Lastminute.com is offering up to £300 off city breaks, winter sun escapes and big 2023 holiday packages in its Black Friday sale.

The destinations on offer include Ibiza, Berlin, Milan and Sicily, with three-night packages starting at only £170.

Shop the Lastminute.com Black Friday holiday deals

Enjoy a mini cruise in Amsterdam for only £99 per person

In this incredible Wowcher deal, you’ll get a three-night mini cruise with an overnight hotel stay and return coach transfers for just £99 per person.

Enjoy everything Amsterdam has to offer in this mini break, from its rich history and culture to its buzzing nightlife. You could visit the Van Gogh Museum, take a detour to the Anne Frank House, and make sure you try plenty of Dutch street food snacks, like deep-fried meatballs, Bitterballen, and the sweet treat Stroopwafel.

Amsterdam cruise with hotel stay and return transfers | £149 £99 (save £50 or 34%)

Return flights and a 4-star two-night stay in Rome for only £69.99 per person

Have you always wanted to visit Italy? Well, here’s your chance to do so and to do it for less.

In this Wowcher deal, you’ll stay in a four-star hotel for either two, three, or four nights, and you’ll get your flights included; choose from one of five airports to fly from: London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Return flights and a 4-star two-night stay in Rome | £69.99 (save up to 46%)

Get a Wowcher Mystery Holiday for only £99 per person

You’ve probably heard whispers about Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday. A friend of a friend of a friend got a once-in-a-lifetime trip through it, and they only paid £99. Well, the RadioTimes.com team are here to add to those rumours: one of our writers’ sister’s friends went to New York on a Wowcher Mystery Holiday, and he only paid £99!

So if you’d like to try your luck and potentially land a trip to Thailand, Bali, Orlando, plus plenty more, buy a Mystery Holiday today.

Buy a Mystery getaway with flights from £99 per person at Wowcher

Book a two-night historic city break for only £149 (for two people)

Activity Superstore has cut its prices across its site with up to 80% off experiences, dining out and weekends away.

One of our favourite Black Friday holiday deals is this; 40% off a historic city break for two.

The break includes breakfast and gives you a chance to explore old towns, hidden locations or places you wouldn't have known to visit.

Two-night historic city break | £249 £149 (save £100 or 40%)

Flights to Barcelona and Paris for less than £25 with easyJet

Despite easyJet not yet going live with its Black Friday sale, there are still plenty of deals to be had on their flights.

The airline is currently selling flights to Paris and Barcelona in December for only £23.99.

Shop easyJet's flight deals now

Save up to £500 on Christmas break at TUI

TUI is also yet to spoil us with Black Friday deals, but the holiday provider is currently running an offer for last-minute Christmas breaks.

Those looking for some winter sun, and departing the UK between the 18th and 31st of December, can save up to £500 on their holiday.

Shop TUI holiday deals now

Advertisement

For more inspiration for your next weekend away, take a look at our recommendations for the best West End shows and best UK Christmas markets.