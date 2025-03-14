Speaking about this new coin, Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint said: "Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come".

The design of this coin is based on one of Lennon's most famous portraits, a photograph taken on the roof of his New York City penthouse.

Let's find out how you can get your hands on this keepsake coin today.

How much does the John Lennon Royal Mint coin cost?

As we've seen with The Royal Mint coins such as George Michael Royal Mint and Star Wars Royal Mint, the pricing for the coins vary depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation. We've broken down the pricing for the John Lennon Royal Mint coin below:

John Lennon 2025 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin | £18.50

John Lennon 2025 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin | £29.50

John Lennon 2025 UK 1/40oz Gold Proof Coin | £105

John Lennon 2025 UK 1oz Silver Proof Colour Coin | £118

John Lennon 2025 UK 5oz Silver Proof Coin | £545

John Lennon 2025 UK 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin | £865

John Lennon 2025 UK 10oz Silver Proof Colour Coin | £1,165

John Lennon 2025 UK 1KG Silver Proof Coin | £2,850

John Lennon 2025 UK 1oz Gold Proof Coin | £3,265

Where to buy John Lennon Royal Mint coin in the UK

The Beatles singer's coin will be available to order from 9am next Monday 17th March at the official The Royal Mint website.

You can check out the Lennon coin as well as the other Music Legends coins right now.

