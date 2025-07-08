Iron Maiden are more than deserving of their spot in the Royal Mint Music Legends collection; formed in 1975, the band (which consists of bassist and songwriter Steve Harris, lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers) are pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal movement.

The Hallowed By Thy Name singers have released a number of UK and US Platinum and Gold albums, including their 1980's self-titled debut album, 1981's Killers, and 1982's The Number of the Beast.

So, if you're looking for your next Royal Mint coin, this Iron Maiden coin is certainly one for your collection.

How much does the Iron Maiden Royal Mint coin cost?

As we've seen with other coins, like the recent John Lennon Royal Mint coin, the pricing for the coins vary depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation.

The Iron Maiden Royal Mint coin starts from £18.50 and goes up to £7,520, and we've broken down all the pricing below:

Iron Maiden 2025 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin | £18.50

Iron Maiden 2025 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin | £29.50

Iron Maiden Limited Edition Print | £100

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 1/40oz Gold Proof Coin | £120

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 1oz Silver Proof Colour Coin | £123

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 2oz Silver Proof Coin | £234

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 5oz Silver Proof Colour Coin | £567

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin | £995

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 1oz Gold Proof Coin | £3,815

Iron Maiden 2025 UK 2oz Gold Proof Coin | £7,520

Where to buy Iron Maiden Royal Mint coin in the UK

The Iron Maiden coin will be available to buy today (Tuesday 8th July) from 9am.