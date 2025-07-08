Before his retreat from the spotlight two years ago, the Before You Go singer had a whirlwind career; Capaldi's debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020, breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for a solo artist.

Capaldi’s first number one single was the unforgettable Someone You Loved, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year and won the BRIT Award in the same category. At the time of writing, it's still the UK's most streamed song of all time and fourth in the world.

There are three pre-sales to try your luck on before the general on sale later this week, let's check them out.

Take a look at our five-star Evita review.

Jump to:

Where is Lewis Capaldi touring in 2025?

Lewis Capaldi. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Eager to find out if Capaldi is coming to a venue in your city? Aren't we all!

7th Sept 2025 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield

11th Sept 2025 — P&J Live, Aberdeen

13th Sept 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17th Sept 2025 — The O2, London

18th Sept 2025 — The O2, London

20th Sept 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

23rd Sept 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

26th Sept 2025 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

27th Sept 2025 — Utilita Arena, Cardiff

29th Sept 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin

What are the Lewis Capaldi UK tour pre-sales?

If you'd like to increase your chances of securing Capaldi tickets, then a pre-sale is where it's at! There are three pre-sales ahead of the main event, and we've included them all below:

Artist pre-sale | from Tuesday 8th July at 9am to Thursday 10th July at 8am

O2 Priority pre-sale | from Tuesday 8th July at 9am to Thursday 10th July at 8am

Venue pre-sale | from Wednesday 9th July at 9am to Thursday 10th July at 8am

Buy Lewis Capaldi tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there Lewis Capaldi hospitality tickets?

Yes!

Reputable hospitality site Seat Unique is offering VIP tickets for Capaldi shows in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Buy Lewis Capaldi tickets at Seat Unique

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do Lewis Capaldi UK tour tickets go on sale?

General on sale goes live at 9am on Thursday 10th July, and if you need an extra helping hand getting your hands on tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue tickets guide.

Buy Lewis Capaldi tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

Have you heard the Spice Girls x Admiral football shirt is on sale now?