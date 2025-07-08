How to get Lewis Capaldi tickets as first pre-sale goes live for UK comeback tour
Following his surprise performance at Glastonbury Festival, Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK tour. Tickets will undoubtedly be popular, so here's how to secure them in today's pre-sale.
After two years away from the spotlight, Lewis Capaldi is back!
The global superstar made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival last weekend, and he's back in the charts with his brilliant new single, Survive. Now, Capaldi has announced a UK tour which will see him visit the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and London.
Before his retreat from the spotlight two years ago, the Before You Go singer had a whirlwind career; Capaldi's debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020, breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for a solo artist.
Capaldi’s first number one single was the unforgettable Someone You Loved, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year and won the BRIT Award in the same category. At the time of writing, it's still the UK's most streamed song of all time and fourth in the world.
There are three pre-sales to try your luck on before the general on sale later this week, let's check them out.
Jump to:
- Where is Lewis Capaldi touring in 2025?
- What are the Lewis Capaldi UK tour pre-sales?
- Are there Lewis Capaldi hospitality tickets?
- When do Lewis Capaldi UK tour tickets go on sale?
Where is Lewis Capaldi touring in 2025?
Eager to find out if Capaldi is coming to a venue in your city? Aren't we all!
Full list of Lewis Capaldi UK tour dates and venues:
- 7th Sept 2025 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 11th Sept 2025 — P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 13th Sept 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 17th Sept 2025 — The O2, London
- 18th Sept 2025 — The O2, London
- 20th Sept 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester
- 23rd Sept 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 26th Sept 2025 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 27th Sept 2025 — Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 29th Sept 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin
What are the Lewis Capaldi UK tour pre-sales?
If you'd like to increase your chances of securing Capaldi tickets, then a pre-sale is where it's at! There are three pre-sales ahead of the main event, and we've included them all below:
- Artist pre-sale | from Tuesday 8th July at 9am to Thursday 10th July at 8am
- O2 Priority pre-sale | from Tuesday 8th July at 9am to Thursday 10th July at 8am
- Venue pre-sale | from Wednesday 9th July at 9am to Thursday 10th July at 8am
Are there Lewis Capaldi hospitality tickets?
Yes!
Reputable hospitality site Seat Unique is offering VIP tickets for Capaldi shows in London, Manchester and Birmingham.
When do Lewis Capaldi UK tour tickets go on sale?
General on sale goes live at 9am on Thursday 10th July, and if you need an extra helping hand getting your hands on tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue tickets guide.
Buy Lewis Capaldi tickets at Ticketmaster
