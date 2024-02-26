Collectable coin enthusiasts can pick up the new addition, which features a headshot of the singer wearing his trademark sunglasses along with the engraved refrain of his 1987 hit Faith, at the Royal Mint.

George Michael first rose to fame as half of the pop duo Wham! alongside Andrew Ridgeley before carving out a hugely successful career as a solo artist. His discography includes beloved hits Careless Whisper, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Freedom!

The pop star tragically passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53 and is today remembered not only as a best-selling musical artist, but also a keen philanthropist and passionate LGBTQ+ rights campaigner.

2023 was a big year for the late singer, with his and Andrew Ridgely's Wham! hit Last Christmas topping the UK charts for the first time since its release 39 years prior.

Now fans of George Michael can pick up a commemorative piece of history honouring his work and legacy. We've rounded up all the need-to-know details, including limited editions, prices and where you can get your hands on one.

How much does the George Michael Royal Mint coin cost?

There are several different pricing options for coins, depending on the coin's edition and the material they're made from. The two cheapest options are the George Michael 2024 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin at £15.50 and the George Michael 2024 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin at £24.50.

Here's a full list of prices for the other limited edition silver and gold proof coins:

George Michael 2024 UK 1/40oz Gold Proof Coin Limited Edition 2,024: £99.50

George Michael 2024 UK 1oz Silver Proof Colour Coin Limited Edition 3500: £108.50

George Michael 2024 UK 2oz Silver Proof Coin Limited Edition 350: £195

George Michael 2024 UK 5oz Silver Proof Coin Limited Edition 175: £487.50

George Michael 2024 UK 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin Limited Edition 300: £750

George Michael 2024 UK 1oz Gold Proof Coin Limited Edition 150: £2,770

Where to buy George Michael Royal Mint coin in the UK

The Wham! singer's commemorative coins are available to order on the Royal Mint website as part of the Music Legends collection.

