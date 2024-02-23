The War Horse UK tour marks 40 years since the publication of Michael Morpurgo’s global best-selling novel — a book which has sold an outstanding 35 million copies worldwide, and has been translated into 37 different languages — and is sure to bring the emotion and imagination to the stage that the book brought to us all those years ago, not least because of the amazing puppetry from South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company.

Theatre fans will know that War Horse first rode onto the London theatre stage back in 2007 when it performed at the National Theatre, then transferred to the New London Theatre for an impressive seven-year run. But it didn’t stop there: the Olivier-Award winning theatre show has visited 11 countries and has been performed in front of a whopping eight million theatre goers.

Speaking about the War Horse theatre tour, Morpurgo said: "I am so delighted the National Theatre’s iconic production of War Horse is back! When Covid closed the show down in 2020 in Australia in the midst of its second World Tour, many thought, and I was amongst them, that we’d never see War Horse on stage again.

"Now it’s really happening — we will hear the music and songs, be amazed by its design and lighting, live Joey’s story again. War Horse is about the tragedy of war and about a horse and his boy, but it's also about so many other things — it's about family and community, courage and loss, hope, and most importantly reconciliation."

Let’s find out more about how to secure tickets to this limited time only production.

Buy War Horse tickets at ATG Tickets

What is War Horse about?

War Horse at the New London Theatre Photo by Brinkhoff Mögenburg. Brinkhoff Mögenburg

War Horse takes audiences on a journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France. At the start of the war, Albert’s beloved horse Joey is sold to the cavalry, and taken across the channel. Although he’s not old enough to enlist in the armed forces, Albert heads on a quest to find and bring Joey back to Devon.

As well as a book and theatre show, War Horse is a Steven Spielberg-directed film which stars Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Irvine.

Will War Horse tour again?

It’s great news for fans of the National Theatre production of War Horse, as the acclaimed theatre show is touring the UK from autumn this year until January 2025. As well as London, the show will visit theatres in Manchester, Sunderland, Plymouth, and more.

5th to 14th Sept — New Wimbledon Theatre, London

18th to 28th Sept — The Lowry, Manchester

8th to 19th Oct — Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

22nd Oct to 2nd Nov — The Marlowe, Kent

5th to 16th Nov — Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

26th Nov to 7th Dec — Theatre Royal, Plymouth

10th Dec to 4th Jan — New Theatre, Oxford

Where is War Horse showing in London?

War Horse at the New London Theatre Photo by Brinkhoff Mögenburg. Brinkhoff Mögenburg

War Horse, which is adapted by Nick Stafford and was originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, is the most successful National Theatre play, winning over 25 major awards.

The incredible show will perform at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London, which is walking distance from Wimbledon station in South West London.

How much do War Horse theatre tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets to see War Horse start from £15 (not including the booking fee). Like all theatres, ticket price will vary depending on where the show is, for example, tickets for London theatres tend to cost a little more.

How to get War Horse UK tour 2024 tickets

Tickets for the Manchester and Southampton dates are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 23rd February).

Tickets for the London, Sunderland and Oxford dates go on sale at 10am on Thursday 29th February.

Whereas tickets for the Plymouth dates are on sale Friday 1st March, and tickets for the Kent dates are yet to have a confirmed release date.

