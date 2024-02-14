It’s a little known fact that Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — better known together as ABBA — travelled to Cyprus together and performed to United Nations soldiers stationed on the island. It’s a more well-known fact that ABBA’s big breakthrough came when they won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their hit Waterloo.

The pop music legends have gone onto become global stars, with nine UK number ones, 18 consecutive top ten singles and over 385 million records sold worldwide, as just some of their achievements.

While ABBA have never completely disappeared from popular culture — just take a look at the hugely popular Mamma Mia! film franchise — in recent years, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream competition and ABBA Voyage experience have been the talk of the town.

With ABBA Voyage, the RadioTimes.com Going Out team answered all of your questions about the immersive experience, and you can count on us to do the same with Mamma Mia! The Party, including the all-important question: ‘is it worth it?’.

What is Mamma Mia! The Party?

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker. Grant Walker

When it comes to ABBA experiences, Ulvaeus probably said it best: “I always thought Mamma Mia! had a party feel to it… and I have a feeling that people want to get out and party now more than ever."

At Mamma Mia! The Party, you’ll step onto the island of Skopelos and watch a story unfold around you; the tale was created by comedian Sandi Toksvig, and it follows Nikos, Kate, Adam, and Konstantina as they attempt to navigate love and family life in the tavern.

As this heart-warming and funny story is performed around you, you’ll be tucking-into a freshly-prepared, four-course Greek meal. Options include a traditional Greek mezze and Greek salad, a confit lamb shoulder and slow-cooked beef with roasted garlic potatoes, and a Greek lemon cake with tea and coffee to finish. Or, vegetarian and vegan guests can enjoy a roasted cauliflower and stuffed tomato with lentil ragout dish for your main, and loukoumades (dough balls) served with fig jam for dessert.

After the sun has set on the story, the desserts have been eaten, and the drinks are flowing, the town square is transformed into a sparkling disco! The rest of the night is yours to sing and dance along to ABBA classics; get ready to belt out the words to Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and show off your finest moves to Dancing Queen.

Is Mamma Mia! The Party just ABBA songs?

My, my, how can we resist singing along to ABBA songs? You’d be hard-pressed to find a pop group that has blessed our ears with quite as many iconic tracks than ABBA.

Mamma Mia! The Party is made up of exclusively ABBA songs, and you'll be able to experience your favourite tracks, such as The Winner Takes It All and Does Your Mother Know?, like never before with a live band and dance floor.

Is Mamma Mia! The Party running in 2024?

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker. Grant Walker

Don’t fear, Super Troopers, Mamma Mia! The Party will be running into 2024. This year marks 50 years since ABBA’s legendary performance of Waterloo at the 1974 Eurovision competition and, to mark the occasion, organisers have extended Mamma Mia! The Party to 15th June 2025.

So if you’re planning on taking a trip to Nikos Taverna in Skopelos – via The O2, of course – you have about five months to book your tickets.

Where is Mamma Mia! The Party?

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker. Grant Walker

The theatrical dining experience has homes in London, Rotterdam and Stockholm.

We’re going to go ahead and assume that you’re most likely UK-based and would like to know where Mamma Mia! The Party is in London; Mamma Mia! The Party takes place at The O2 in South East London.

If you’re travelling across London, The O2 is easy to get to via the Jubilee line to North Greenwich station.

Is there a dress code for Mamma Mia! The Party?

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker. Grant Walker

SOS – we have a fashion emergency! The official Mamma Mia! The Party website doesn’t have any guidelines on the dress code, so we’ve scoured the internet for you. The general consensus is that people tend to wear smart casual clothing: smart enough for dinner and comfortable enough for dancing afterwards.

You might’ve noticed that a lot of people dress-up in ABBA costumes when they visit ABBA Voyage, and it looks like a few people do at Mamma Mia! The Party, but not the majority.

The main thing at any event like this is to feel comfortable, so if that’s all-out sparkles or ABBA-themed wear, then absolutely go for it!

How much do Mamma Mia! The Party tickets cost?

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker Grant Walker

How much money, money, money will this experience cost? Standard Mamma Mia! The Party tickets start from £99, and these tickets will get you a welcome drink, a four-course Greek meal, full access to the Mamma Mia! The Party show and the ABBA disco afterwards.

Premium Mamma Mia! The Party tickets start from £200, and you can either purchase a VIP Upgrade or Platinum ticket, which will give you an upgraded experience.

How long does Mamma Mia! The Party last?

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker, Grant Walker

Mamma Mia! The Party is a theatrical immersive experience, so is a little different to a traditional theatre show. Doors open at 6:30pm for evening performances and at 12pm for matinee performances, and all shows last approximately four hours, sometimes even longer for those of you who want to dance the night away.

On arrival, you’ll be shown to your table, and you’ll have the chance to enjoy a welcome drink and a starter before the show begins.

How to buy Mamma Mia! The Party tickets for The O2

Mamma Mia! The Party tickets are on sale right now at Ticketmaster.

Buy Mamma Mia! The Party tickets from £99 at Ticketmaster

