Now though, she’s gone a step further and announced an entire UK and Ireland tour kicking off this summer.

From 27th June until 7th July, Twain will be performing six outdoor shows in Belfast, Dublin, Stirling and Lancashire, before going on to play her first-ever concert in Wales at the Chepstow Summer Sessions.

Twain will be bringing her endless catalogue of hits to a venue near you, from Any Many of Mine to You’re Still the One. As a multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist, and the best-selling female singer in country music history, this really isn’t one to miss.

Buy Shania Twain tickets at Ticketmaster

Who is supporting Shania Twain on UK tour?

Joining Shania Twain for the first leg of her tour is special guest Rag’n’Bone Man. The Human singer will be supporting Twain for the shows in Belfast, Dublin, Stirling, Lancashire and Chepstow.

Meanwhile, Irish pop band The Corrs have been announced on the line-up for BST Hyde Park, with more acts due to be announced soon.

The Corrs also recently announced their own comeback tour this November.

Shania Twain has announced six summer shows so far, starting with Belfast on 27th June and rounding up with London’s BST Hyde Park on 7th July. The singer will be hosting her first-ever concert in Wales at the Chepstow Summer Sessions on Friday 5th July.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to Shania Twain UK and Ireland tour

There are multiple pre-sale and general sale dates for Shania Twain’s UK tour, so bear with us.

For BST Hyde Park, general sale tickets go live today, Wednesday 14th February, at 10am.

Pre-sale also begins today at 9am for Chepstow, Lancashire and Stirling, which will go on general sale on Friday 16th February.

For the Belfast and Dublin dates, pre-sale has already begun and general sale will go live at 9am on Thursday 15th February.

