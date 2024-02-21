Kicking off in the US this spring, the tour is in support of the singer’s upcoming album of the same name.

Older is set to be McAlpine’s third studio album and a sequel to her 2022 release Five Seconds Flat.

Before the record’s release, the singer was keen to talk about it’s importance to her current state of mind: “To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” said McAlpine. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

McAlpine is best known for her “folk-focused” viral tracks like Pancakes for Dinner, Where Do I Go?, and, of course, Ceilings, which anyone with a TikTok account will know in a heartbeat.

However, she’s teased that this new album will mark a huge difference from her previous work: “The music that I’ve released up to this point in my career has been heavily produced and perfected, to the point where I don’t even recognise myself in it anymore.

“This album is the complete opposite. We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included. The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I’ve done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made.”

So, if you’re ready to see her live in the UK this autumn, here’s what you need to know.

Buy Lizzy McAlpine tickets at Ticketmaster

The Older tour will kick off in the US this April before heading over to Europe in October. From there, McAlpine is set to perform in Belgium, Germany and France before landing in the UK and Ireland for just four dates, and here they are:

How to get Lizzy McAlpine tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live this morning, Wednesday 21st February, at 10am. This pre-sale is for O2 Priority customers, Three+ members and those who signed up via the artist’s pre-sale.

General sale will begin on Friday 23rd February, also at 10am. To get yourself ahead of the pack, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

