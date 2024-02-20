However, it's no secret that all was not well in the band. The four members were plagued with in-fighting, as well as issues with substance addiction, which lead to them breaking up and reconciling numerous times throughout the years.

The second album, The Libertines, came out in 2004 with hits including Can't Stand Me Now and What Katie Did. Their third album Anthems For Doomed Youth didn't arrive until 2015, although the bandmates did perform together several times between the two albums.

Nine years later it's time for another album – All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, due to be released in March 2024. And another album means another tour for The Libertines, this time taking place in autumn 2024.

More like this

If you want the chance to see The Libertines perform their Music When The Lights Go Out, read on for everything you need to know about their upcoming tour, including dates, venues and more.

The Libertines aren't the only artist making a comeback. Check out our guides on how to get Sophie Ellis-Bextor tickets, as well as tickets to see Kylie Minogue headlining BST Hyde Park.

The Libertines are visiting 11 cities across the UK and Ireland on their 2024 tour. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

Buy The Libertines tickets at Ticketmaster

When do The Libertines tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets to see The Libertines will go on sale at 9am on Friday 23rd February.

There are also a number of pre-sales for fans that want to snag their tickets early.

When is The Libertines pre-sale?

Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and the shows they apply to:

Album pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 21st February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Belfast, Dublin

Priority from O2 pre-sale (9am on Tuesday 20th February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds

Metropolis pre-sale (9am on Thursday 22nd February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9am on Thursday 22nd February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (9am on Thursday 22nd February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Leeds

Three+ pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 21st February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Dublin

MCD pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 21st February until 8am on Friday 23rd February): Dublin

Buy The Libertines tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get The Libertines pre-sale tickets

Be sure to log on to the Ticketmaster website bright and early on the morning of Friday 23rd February.

Have your login details to hand to make the process as smooth as possible.

For more tips on how to snag concert tickets, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Libertines tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Concerts can be expensive, but luckily we've rounded up all our advice on how to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to get cheap theatre tickets and how to get cheap cinema tickets.