As well as entertaining the nation through her music, Ellis-Bextor has also sold out venues up and down the country with her Kitchen Disco: a project that started with the 44-year-old performing ‘concerts’ in her kitchen during the COVID pandemic. However, in recent months, it seems a whole new crowd has realised what a music legend Ellis-Bextor is: the Saltburn crowd.

Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor track featured in the closing scene of the film Saltburn; a scene which sees Barry Keoghan’s character dance naked through the halls of his new mansion.

We love it when artists gain momentum through popular culture moments, however, this does make getting tickets trickier! Here’s everything you need to know to secure Ellis-Bextor tickets at On The Mount at Wasing 2024.

More like this

Buy Sophie Ellis-Bextor tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're a fan of live music, you've certainly come to the right place — we have the latest ticket releases such as Shania Twain tickets, and the hottest all-singing all-dancing events like Mamma Mia! The Party tickets.

What is On The Mount at Wasing summer series 2024?

Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images

On The Mount at Wasing will be transformed into On The Dancefloor at Wasing for one night only this summer. The summer series takes place in the Berkshire countryside, at The Mount on the Wasing Estate. Alongside Ellis-Bextor, Princess Superstar and DJ Fat Tony will also perform at the ultimate countryside disco party.

Speaking about her headline show at Wasing, Ellis-Bextor said: “It’s been a magical and surreal time for me in the last couple of months, let alone the last few years! It’s going to be really special having our own massive celebration at On the Mount at Wasing, tucked away from the world in the middle of the Berkshire countryside.”

But that’s not all, also performing at the at the summer series are Crowded House, Paolo Nutini, Nick Mulvey, Jungle and Underworld, and you can buy tickets to see all of these acts below:

17th June 2024 — Crowded House, Wasing

18th June 2024 — Paolo Nutini, Wasing

20th June 2024 — Nick Mulvey, Wasing

27th June 2024 — Jungle, Wasing

29th June 2024 — Underworld, Wasing

Buy Sophie Ellis-Bextor tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking for some summertime festivals? Take a look at how to get Parklife festival tickets, Rewind festival tickets, Wireless festival tickets, and TRSNMT festival tickets.

Plus, stay up to date with our Going Out newsletter for more summer festival announcements.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Sophie Ellis-Bextor playing in 2024?

Ellis-Bextor will be taking to the stage at the Wasing Estate in Berkshire for one day only as part of the On the Mount at Wasing summer series.

26th June 2024 — Wasing, On the Mount at Wasing

How to get Sophie Ellis-Bextor tickets for her 2024 summer show

We’ll be Crying at the Discotheque if we don’t secure Ellis-Bextor tickets for her biggest headline show to date.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale in one hour, at 10am this morning (Thursday 15th February).

General on sale will take place tomorrow (Friday 16th February), also at 10am.

If you’re worried about beating the Ticketmaster queue and securing tickets, don’t fear, there won’t be any Murder on the Dancefloor this on sale day; read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for some top tips.

Buy Sophie Ellis-Bextor tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For even more top ticketing tips, check out how to get cheap concert tickets.