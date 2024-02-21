When the band split up in 1975, Vincent Damon Furnier — who legally changed his name to 'Alice Cooper' to avoid any legal issues of the ownership of the band name — launched a solo career, starting with the concept album Welcome To My Nightmare. Over the next 35 years, fans of Cooper were treated to a whopping 17 albums, which included chart-topping tracks Under My Wheels, Poison, Feed My Frankenstein, Desperado and Only Women Bleed.

Speaking of getting 'treated', Cooper is touring the UK this October, and we know how you can secure pre-sale tickets today.

Who is supporting Alice Cooper on his UK tour?

Photo by Roberto Finizio/Getty Images. Photo by Roberto Finizio/Getty Images

The Shock Rock pioneer has a fantastic line-up of support acts joining him on his UK tour. The two-piece punk band The Meffs will be joining Cooper on all UK dates, Scottish rock band Primal Scream, known for their huge hits Loaded, Come Together and Movin' On Up, will support Cooper on every date besides the London ones, and Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock will join Cooper in London.

Is Alice Cooper coming to the UK?

He's Back! Cooper will be visiting the UK with his Too Close For Comfort tour. Let's find out if the rocker is coming to an arena near you this October.

How to get Alice Cooper UK 2024 tour tickets as pre-sale goes live

It'll be No More Mr Nice Guy when it comes to beating the Ticketmaster queue and securing Cooper tour tickets! Three and Venue pre-sales go on sale today (Wednesday 21st February) at 10am.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale is happening one day later, at 10am on Thursday 22nd February.

General on sale will take place on Friday 23rd February, also at 10am.

If you need an extra helping-hand in buying Cooper tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide, and make sure you're on the website 10-minutes before the on sale time.

