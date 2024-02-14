The world tour will follow hot on the heels of the Dark Matter album, which is due to be released on Friday 19th April.

There's something a little different about this tour, however: the band have asked fans to pre-register for the tour ticket sale in an attempt to crack down on bots and ticket touts. This strategy has previously been used by artists such as Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to ensure that tickets go to true fans of their music.

Since forming in 1990, Pearl Jam have dominated the alternative rock world. Now, 30 years later, members Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Eddie Vedder and Matt Cameron continue to receive critical acclaim and commercial success.

More like this

The Seattle four-piece have sold 85 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

If you want to be in with the chance of seeing the iconic band, we've rounded everything you need to know about getting Pearl Jam tickets, including dates, venues and how pre-sale registration works.

We've got all the details on the latest ticket sales, including how to get Shania Twain tickets and how to get The Snuts tickets.

Pearl Jam have a busy world tour ahead of them, including three stops across the UK and Ireland. Here's the full list of UK and Ireland tour dates and venues:

Register for Pearl Jam tickets at Ticketmaster

What is Pearl Jam ticket registration?

Ticket registration was popularised by Taylor Swift's Eras tour. After an almost unbelievable demand for tickets for Taylor's US Eras tour (which even caused the Ticketmaster website to crash), ticket registration was introduced for the European leg of the tour.

This involved fans signing up for a pre-sale code, enabling more fans to receive tickets, rather than having them go to bots or ticket resellers.

Ticket registration is now a fairly common practice, and one that Pearl Jam are adopting for their world tour. Registration is open from now until 11:59pm on Sunday 18th February. After registering, you'll be in with a chance to receive a code that will allow you to purchase tickets.

Simply visit the Ticketmaster website to register. Please note that registration doesn't guarantee access to the sale.

Register for Pearl Jam tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Pearl Jam tickets go on sale?

Once you've registered and received your code, tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday 23rd February on the Ticketmaster website.

Register for Pearl Jam tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Pearl Jam pre-sale tickets

Head to the Ticketmaster website to register for the chance to receive your code.

Anyone who receives a code will be eligible to buy Pearl Jam tickets from the Ticketmaster website, which go on sale at 10am on Friday 23rd February.

If you want some more advice, we've rounded up all our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Register for Pearl Jam tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more tips about live music, check out our guide to how to get cheap concert tickets. And if it's bargains you're after, we've also got guides on how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.