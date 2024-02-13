The Snuts first formed in 2015 in West Lothian, Scotland. Their music draws influence from the likes of Arctic Monkeys and The Libertines, creating bright and catchy indie tunes with alternative and Britpop influences.

Their debut EP The Matador was released in 2017, with the much-anticipated debut album WL arriving in 2021. Following that was Burn The Empire, a studio album released in 2022. The Snuts now boast a chart-topping and top three albums, packed full of catchy songs with witty and introspective lyrics.

It's not just their indie bops that have captivated fans. The Snuts are also famed for their live performances thanks to their energetic stage presence, thoughtfully curated set lists and their interaction with the crowd.

Now, fans of the Scottish indie rock quartet will once again have the chance to see them live. Here's everything you need to know about snagging a ticket to see The Snuts.

The Snuts' winter tour will see them hit up eight different cities across the UK. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do The Snuts tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for The Snuts will go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th February.

Fans will have the chance to snag tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales going live on the Ticketmaster website before general sale tickets are released. Here's a full list of venues with pre-sale dates:

Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle — Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol — Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Promoter presale (10am on Thursday 15th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Promoter presale (10am on Thursday 15th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth — Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) London, Roundhouse — Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Live Nation presale (10am on Thursday 15th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Live Nation presale (10am on Thursday 15th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham — Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Promoter pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Promoter pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester — Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) Nottingham, Rock City — Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

— Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February) Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds— Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February), Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 14th February until 9am on Friday 16th February)

How to get The Snuts tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live

If you're not planning on securing a pre-sale ticket, be sure to log on to the Ticketmaster website early on Friday morning to be in with the best chance of snagging your general sale ticket.

Make sure that you have all your Ticketmaster details on hand and that you log in at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale – and be sure to check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more advice.

