Edinburgh Fringe musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder transfers to West End – How to get tickets now
Looking for a night out with bestie? How about grabbing tickets to London’s newest comedy musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder?
A new musical is transferring to the West End this summer, and it’s set to make a killing.
Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder will be premiering at London’s Ambassadors Theatre this May, following two sold-out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe and subsequent runs in Manchester and Bristol.
Put together by the producers of Fleabag and written by Matthew Floyd Jones and Jon Brittain, this show is set to be murder-mystery, comedy and musical all rolled into one.
The story follows best friends Kathy and Stella, who host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, the girls suddenly find themselves in the midst of an actual whodunnit, but can they crack the case before the killer strikes again?
Reprising their roles from the Edinburgh Fringe is Bronté Barbé (Newsies) and Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma) as the crime-fighting duo Kathy and Stella. Plus, joining them will be Imelda Warren-Green, who starred in the Doctor Who: Time Fracture experience.
The show will be coming to the West End stage for a limited-run, so make sure you grab yourself a ticket today.
Buy Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder tickets at ATG Tickets
Which West End theatre is Kathy and Stella solve a murder in?
Kathy and Stella will be rocking up at The West End’s Ambassadors Theatre, which is currently showing The Enfield Haunting starring Catherine Tate.
The musical will run for a limited season from 25th May to 14th September. The shows will take place everyday except Sunday, with two shows on Saturdays.
If you need help getting there, Ambassadors Theatre is right next to Covent Garden tube station (on the Piccadilly Line), or you can take a short walk from Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern line or Southeastern Rail).
How much does it cost to see Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder at the West End?
For a weekday tickets, prices start at £20 for seats at the back of the circle. This then goes up to £25 at the weekend. If you want a spot in the stalls, you’ll need to pay between £25 and £95.
How to get Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder tickets for the West End
Tickets went on sale on Wednesday 7th February, at ATG Tickets.
Right now, you can book up until 14th September, so grab your best gal pal and snap up some tickets while you can.
You can also check out our review of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution and The Hills of California plus the best West End shows.