Alongside director of the Only Fool and Horses Musical, Caroline Jay Ranger, Cleese has turned three iconic episodes from the original series into one two-hour play – The Hotel Inspectors, The Germans and Communication Problems.

For those unfamiliar with the hot-headed antics of Basil Fawlty, the plot will see the hotelier acting unusually courteous to guests thanks to a tip-off that inspectors may be visiting hotels in the area, but, unfortunately, his plans are disrupted by a party of Germans and a particularly challenging guest, Mrs Richards.

When discussing the upcoming production with the BBC Cleese explained: "I've adapted three of my favourite episodes for the stage and written one huge finale, which will bring together the endings of all three episodes.”

The show premiered in 2016 in Melbourne before embarking on an Australian tour. But now it’s heading back to home turf to take place at the Apollo Theatre: "So here we are, all the way from Torquay, via the old BBC Television Centre, to the West End! I do hope some of you will come to the Apollo to laugh together,” said Cleese.

The cast has already been found and includes Adam Jackson-Smith as Basil Fawlty, Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as waiter Manuel and Victoria Fox as the chambermaid Polly.

So, for all of those who aren’t stuck-up, toffee-nosed snobs, here’s how you can get tickets to see this brand-new adaptation live.

Fawlty Towers will be setting up shop at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue from 4th May to 28th September 2024.

Previews will begin on the 4th and the performances will officially kick off with a press night on 15th May.

To get to the Apollo Theatre, you'll need to head to Piccadilly Circus (on the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines) or Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern lines).

How to get tickets to see Fawlty Towers stage show at the Apollo Theatre

Tickets for Fawlty Towers are being sold at Ticketmaster and Love Theatre. The sale goes live at 10am on Wednesday 7th February.

