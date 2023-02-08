John Cleese will be returning to reprise his role as Basil Fawlty for the new series – which he will also write – while he will be joined in the cast by his daughter Camilla Cleese.

A reboot of Fawlty Towers has been confirmed, more than 40 years after the iconic sitcom last broadcast new episodes.

The new run will see Basil manage a boutique hotel with his daughter, who he has just realised is his, and will explore how the character navigates the modern world.

No further casting information has been revealed at this stage, but executive producers for the reboot will include actor and director Rob Reiner, his wife and actress Michele Reiner, director and producer Matthew George and Derrick Rossi.

The reboot was first pitched to Cleese by George, and according to the former Monty Python star, the original meeting to discuss the idea was "one of the best creative sessions I can remember".

He added: "Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series."

Meanwhile, George said: "I've watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it's come true."

The original two seasons of Fawlty Towers aired in 1975 and 1979 respectively and the show has become one of the most revered in British TV history, winning a 2019 Radio Times poll to determine the the greatest British sitcom of all time.

Cleese wrote the original series with his then-wife Connie Booth, who was also part of the main cast as Polly Sherman alongside Prunella Scales as Basil's wife Sybil and the late Andrew Sachs as inept Spanish waiter Manuel.

