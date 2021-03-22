Fawlty Towers – rare photos from the Radio Times Archive

Imagine a world that had never heard of highly strung hotelier Basil Fawlty, his spiky wife Sybil or their overworked employees Polly and Manuel… Imagine the studio audience lucky enough to witness the birth of a classic, a sitcom destined to be regarded as the best ever made… On Monday 23 December 1974, the very first episode of Fawlty Towers went before the cameras at BBC Television Centre, and Radio Times’s stalwart photographer, Don Smith, was there that day too: “I remember thinking right from the start that it was an extremely good and unique show.”

During his long career, Don photographed hundreds of BBC sitcoms – classics such as Hancock’s Half-Hour and Dad’s Army as well as many long-forgotten failures. Occasionally, he’d stumble upon a nascent hit as he wandered around the studios. “Sometimes these shows were done a year in advance and none of the Radio Times people would know anything about them. Often I’d think, ‘God, this is a good show. It’s going to catch on,’ so I’d make a point of shooting it whenever I could.”

The pilot episode of Fawlty Towers very nearly wasn’t made at all. A notorious BBC memo, dated 29 May 1974, from a script editor to the head of comedy, stated: “I’m afraid I thought this one as dire as its title… a collection of clichés and stock characters, which I can’t see being anything but a disaster.”

Nevertheless, co-writers (and stars) John Cleese and Connie Booth, then a married couple, were soon given the green light to make their pilot, later given the title ‘A Touch of Class’. It was deemed a success, although eight months passed before the rest of series one was recorded. Episode two ‘The Builders’ (with a redesign of the hotel foyer written into the script) went before the cameras on 3 August 1975. The first series debuted on BBC2 shortly afterwards on Friday 19th September 1975. Fawlty Towers was by no means an instant hit but, over time and given many repeats, it secured its well-deserved “best ever” status.

To mark the latest reshowing of Fawlty Towers on BBC One, Radio Times has dug deep into the archive and unearthed a selection of Don Smith’s rare photographs. He was on set for five of the six episodes of series one.

Episode 1: A Touch of Class

Production photographed: 23rd December 1974

First aired: 19th September 1975

The original RT billing: “The first of six programmes starring John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Andrew Sachs and Connie Booth. Basil Fawlty tries to improve the class of the hotel’s clientele, with remarkable results.” Michael Gwynn played the fraudster, Lord Melbury.

Episode 2: The Builders

Production photographed: 3rd August 1975

First aired: 26th September 1975

The original RT billing: “Basil and Sybil decide to have some structural alterations done to the hotel whilst they are away for the weekend.” David Kelly played the hopeless builder, O’Reilly.

Episode 3: The Wedding Party

Production photographed: 10th August 1975

First aired: 3rd October 1975

The original RT billing: “Basil Fawlty decides to defend the hotel’s standard of morality.” Diana King played hotel guest Mrs Lloyd. Playing blonde guest Jean was April Walker. In 1973, she had been cast as Doctor Who companion Sarah Jane Smith, but was subsequently dropped in favour of Elisabeth Sladen.

Episode 4: Hotel Inspectors

First aired: 10th October 1975

Sadly, this is the one episode of the first series that Don Smith did not photograph.

The original RT billing: “Basil is in terror when he hears some hotel inspectors are in town.” Bernard Cribbins guest-starred as Mr Hutchinson.

Episode 5: Gourmet Night

Production photographed: 6th September 1975

First aired: 17th October 1975

The original RT billing: “Basil and a new chef try to make the Towers a gourmet’s paradise.” Steve Plytas played the drunken chef, Kurt.

Episode 6: The Germans

Production photographed: 31st August 1975

First aired: 24th October 1975

The original RT billing: “In the last programme of the series, Basil Fawlty decides to hold a fire drill. The result is confusion – and a party of Germans who are staying at Fawlty Towers add to the muddle…”

