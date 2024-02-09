Shania Twain is a familiar name to anybody – country music fan or otherwise. The Grammy award-winning artist, also known as The Queen of Country Pop, has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Her major hits include Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much— although, if we're being honest, all of her songs are hits.

Twain will be joined by Irish family band The Corrs. Known for combining pop rock elements with traditional Irish themes, The Corrs have sold 40 million albums worldwide and will be embarking on a UK tour in November of this year.

Twain herself released a statement saying, "“I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there. It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year."

Every year, American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) takes place across several weekends in June and July with each concert playing host to a massive musical star, as well as a series of supporting acts.

So far, we’ve seen Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Stray Kids announced, in addition to Shania Twain and The Corrs, but we’ll be updating this guide as further acts are revealed, as well as giving you key information about dates, ticket prices, and how to get to Hyde Park.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can get tickets to see Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park 2024.

When is Shania Twain headlining BST Hyde Park 2024?

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July. Shania Twain is set to head up the concert taking place on 7th July 2024.

Each date features a very different headliner, from classic rock bands to pop singers, plus a ton of well-known supporting acts.

Here’s the dates we’ve had confirmed:

How to get BST Hyde Park tickets to see Shania Twain headline

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster. They come out in waves as each headliner is announced.

If it's Shania Twain and The Corrs you're after, the AMEX pre-sale is live now, and general sale tickets will be released at 10am on Wednesday 14th February.

Tickets for other headliners Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli have already been released and are available to purchase on Ticketmaster now.

The AMEX pre-sale tickets for Stray Kids are live on Ticketmaster now, with general admission tickets going live at 10am on 12th February.

You can also pick up a BST Hyde Park hospitality ticket from the festival’s official sponsor, Keith Prowse – these are also on sale now.

How much do Shania Twain tickets for BST Hyde Park 2024 cost?

So far, we only have the general sale ticket prices for Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams – but you should remember that costs may go up on down depending on the fame of the act.

For general admission standing tickets, prices start at £101.15 each and £84.75 for children (aged two to nine).

You can also buy higher priced ticket packages, which include everything from standing tickets close to the stage to seated tickets. The price of these range from £122 to £394 each.

Tickets to see Robbie Williams start at £101.15 for general admission and can go all the way up to £449.95 if you're after Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace Standing tickets.

Then, if you want to buy a Keith Prowse hospitality ticket, you’ll have to pay a lot more. For £646, you can get a spot in the Grand Oak Suite, which includes access to the VIP areas, canapés, a complimentary bar and concierge service.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Getty Images/ Taylor Hill/ FilmMagic Getty Images/ Taylor Hill/ FilmMagic

We've just had our fourth headliner announced for BST Hyde Park: Shania Twain, plus special guests The Corrs.

Eight-piece K-pop group Stray Kids have also been announced as headliners. Formed in 2017 off the back of the reality show of the same name, Stray Kids won the MTV VMA for best K-pop for their single S-Class in 2023, as well as performing it live at the awards ceremony.

The second headliner announced for BST Hyde Park was pop icon Robbie Williams. Whether you're a fan of his solo work or you're still not over the singer's departure from Take That, you'll have the chance to see the Angels singer live.

Also confirmed is Italian classical singer Andrea Bocelli. Bocelli is one of the most gifted tenors on the planet and more than worthy of a headline spot.

We’ll be sure to update you as more headliners are announced, but for now, find out how to get tickets to see Shania Twain, The Corrs, Stray Kids, Williams and Bocelli live.

How to get to BST Hyde Park in London

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to nearby stations Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains.

You can also take your pick of buses, or take a walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

