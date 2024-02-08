The UK and Ireland tour comes hot off the heels of the news that the band will release their first-ever Talk On Corners record. The Corrs' debut album, Talk On Corners, is their most successful album to date; when it was released in 1997, it became the UK's highest-selling album of the year, and it reached multi-Platinum status in Australia, too.

Speaking about the Talk On Corners UK and Ireland tour, The Corrs posted on social media: "Big news! We're heading back out on the road this November with dates across the UK and Ireland.

"You can catch us in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and Sheffield with special guest Natalie Imbruglia."

Fans can expect The Corrs — which is made up of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim — to play hits, such as Runaway, Breathless, and Summer Sunshine, from their incredible career. Since their debut album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten, The Corrs have sold over 40 million albums, including their third album released in 2000, In Blue, which moved the four-piece towards mainstream pop music.

Are The Corrs touring the UK?

The Corrs are kicking off their UK and Ireland tour at Belfast's The SSE Arena, before visiting Manchester Glasgow, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, amongst other cities, and finishing at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

Who is supporting The Corrs on their UK and Ireland tour?

Joining The Corrs on each UK and Ireland tour date will be pop royalty Natalie Imbruglia.

We're sure each music fan reading this article has sung Torn at the top of their lungs (thinking that they sound just like the Australian legend herself) at a karaoke bar or night club, so the news that Imbruglia is supporting The Corrs will be very welcome!

How to get The Corrs UK and Ireland tour 2024 tickets

An initial pre-sale for O2 Priority and Three customers went on sale yesterday, Wednesday 7th February.

A second Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and venue pre-sale is happening today (Thursday 8th February) from 10am.

General on sale will take place tomorrow (Friday 9th February), also at 10am.

