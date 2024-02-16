Speaking on social media, the band said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

Across their career, AC/DC have released a whopping 18 studio albums, with their first, High Voltage, being released in 1975. They first hit the Billboard 200 with Highway to Hell, firmly establishing them as one of the biggest rock and roll bands of all time, and have showed no signs of slowing down across the years.

Now, Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Stevie Young will be joined by Matt Laug, filling in for Phil Rudd on drums, and Chris Chaney, filling in for Cliff Williams on bass, as they embark on their much anticipated European tour. Here's how you can get tickets.

More like this

Buy AC/DC tickets at Ticketmaster

If you want your 2024 to be packed full of live music, check out our guides on how to get Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park tickets and how to get Adele tickets.

The band will also be playing 18 dates in mainland Europe, hitting up a range of cities including Paris, Vienna and Amsterdam.

Here's the full list of UK and Ireland dates for AC/DC's POWER UP European tour:

3rd July 2024 — London, Wembley Stadium

7th July 2024 — London, Wembley Stadium

17th August 2024 — Dublin, Croke Park

Buy AC/DC tickets at Ticketmaster

When do AC/DC UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 16th February 2024 for both London shows, and at 9am on Friday 16th February 2024 for the Dublin show.

Buy AC/DC tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get AC/DC tickets for their UK 2024 tour

There are no pre-sales for AC/DC tickets, so you can expect a bigger rush than usual on the morning of Friday 16th February.

Be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand so you can log on bright and early on Friday morning – we recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

You can brush up on more of our top tips in our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

Buy AC/DC tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Concert tickets can be expensive, but we're here to help with our top tips on how to get cheap concert tickets. And for more affordable experiences, we've also got a guide on how to get cheap cinema tickets.