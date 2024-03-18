The other coins all feature iconic vehicles from the original Star Wars trilogy: the TIE Fighter, X-Wing and Death Star II.

Star Wars fans may remember that last year the Royal Mint released a series of coins portraying Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca to commemorate 40 years since Return of the Jedi.

Now, they’re expanding that collection even further with ship coins available in a range of shapes, sizes, and colours.

More like this

In an interview with the BBC, the Royal Mint’s Rebecca Morgan said: "We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars' thriving fan base."

We’ve got a good feeling about this; here’s how you can get your hands on these new coins.

Buy Star Wars vehicle coins at Royal Mint

How much does the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Royal Mint coin cost?

Royal Mint

There are several different price options for the coins with each of them available in silver proof, gold proof and colour. You can also buy them in round or 50p form and can get the entire collection, or just the Millennium Falcon on its own.

Prices start at just £12 for the single Millennium Falcon and go all the way up to £2,770. Here’s the full price list for the 50ps:

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Coin, £12

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Colour Coin, £21

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin, £71

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Gold Proof Coin, £1,220

And here’s the full list of round coin prices:

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin, £750

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 1oz Coin, £103.50

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 1oz Gold Proof Coin, £2,770

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 2oz Coin, £195

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 5oz Coin, £487.50

The collection of four also ranges from £12 to £2,770, let’s take a look:

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to buy the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Royal Mint coin in the UK

This new collection of Star Wars vehicle coins is on sale at the Royal Mint.

Buy Star Wars vehicle coins at Royal Mint

Advertisement

For more Star Wars content, check out the best Star Wars experiences, plus how to get cheap Harry Potter Studios tickets.