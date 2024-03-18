How to buy new Star Wars Millennium Falcon Royal Mint coin in the UK
Chewie, we’re home…
A new 50p coin has landed at the Royal Mint today, one made the Kessel Run in less than 14 parsecs, or was it 12?
That’s right, Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon has been immortalised in copper today alongside three other new additions to the Royal Mint’s Star Wars range.
The other coins all feature iconic vehicles from the original Star Wars trilogy: the TIE Fighter, X-Wing and Death Star II.
Star Wars fans may remember that last year the Royal Mint released a series of coins portraying Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca to commemorate 40 years since Return of the Jedi.
Now, they’re expanding that collection even further with ship coins available in a range of shapes, sizes, and colours.
More like this
In an interview with the BBC, the Royal Mint’s Rebecca Morgan said: "We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars' thriving fan base."
We’ve got a good feeling about this; here’s how you can get your hands on these new coins.
Buy Star Wars vehicle coins at Royal Mint
How much does the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Royal Mint coin cost?
There are several different price options for the coins with each of them available in silver proof, gold proof and colour. You can also buy them in round or 50p form and can get the entire collection, or just the Millennium Falcon on its own.
Prices start at just £12 for the single Millennium Falcon and go all the way up to £2,770. Here’s the full price list for the 50ps:
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Coin, £12
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Colour Coin, £21
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin, £71
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 50p Gold Proof Coin, £1,220
And here’s the full list of round coin prices:
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin, £750
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 1oz Coin, £103.50
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 1oz Gold Proof Coin, £2,770
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 2oz Coin, £195
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2024 5oz Coin, £487.50
The collection of four also ranges from £12 to £2,770, let’s take a look:
- Star Wars 2024 50p Four-Coin Collection, £12 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 50p Colour Four-Coin Collection, £21 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 50p Silver Proof Colour Four-Coin Collection, £71 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 1oz Silver Proof Four-Coin Collection, £103.50 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 2oz Silver Proof Four-Coin Collection, £195 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 5oz Silver Proof Four-Coin Collection, £487.50 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 1/4oz Gold Proof Four-Coin Collection, £750 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 50p Gold Proof Four-Coin Collection, £1,220 per coin
- Star Wars 2024 1oz Gold Proof Four-Coin Collection, £2,770 per coin
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Where to buy the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Royal Mint coin in the UK
This new collection of Star Wars vehicle coins is on sale at the Royal Mint.
Buy Star Wars vehicle coins at Royal Mint
For more Star Wars content, check out the best Star Wars experiences, plus how to get cheap Harry Potter Studios tickets.