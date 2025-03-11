Pierre has a proposition of his own however. He and his wife have been trying for a baby, with no success due to Pierre's infertility; so, this is where Mr Haffmann fulfils his part of the bargain. Predictably, chaos ensues.

Throw in an art-loving Nazi, his lewd wife and one of the most tense dinner party scenes to ever make it onto the stage, and you've got an excellent stage play that keeps you gripped throughout its 95-minute runtime.

While an Indecent-Proposal-meets-World-War-Two plot may not sound quite like a barrel of laughs, the play surprises with its remarkable ability to balance dark humour with creeping tension. Rather than making light of the heavy themes of the play, the humour serves to highlight the absurdity of the situation.

Alongside the interesting concept of the main plot, Farewell Mister Hoffman explores how ordinary people fall for propaganda, something which feels eerily relevant in 2025. As the shop begins to flourish under Pierre's leadership, his customer base begins to favour some unsavoury characters, and we watch with a horror-like fascination at how Pierre begins to bend over backwards to justify his new business relationships.

Throughout the play, characters fall further into morally grey areas and power dynamics begin to shift, causing tension to bubble up and burst through, with unpredictable and captivating results.

The acting in this play was top-notch, with standout performances from EastEnders and Downton Abbey star Nigel Harman as the chilling German Ambassador (a villain with the unsettling habit of delivering threats with a smile) and Michael Fox as the slowly unravelling Pierre Vigneau (who channels much of his frustration into tap dancing).

The overarching tension of the play is expertly mirrored in Rebecca Brower’s claustrophobic set design, which features several different rooms on the stage, plus the almost constant presence of the three main characters on stage. Christopher Nairne's lighting allows us to explore the characters' internal struggles, as opposed to how they interact with each other and the outside world.

Overall, Farewell Mister Haffmann is a masterful meditation on the human condition, placing the individual's capacity for both kindness and cruelty in extreme circumstances under the microscope.

Buy Farewell Mister Haffmann tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

Want to hear more about what we thought of the latest West End shows? Check out our review of Jamie Lloyd's Much Ado About Nothing, as well as our review of The Seagull starring Cate Blanchett.

When and where can I see Farewell Mister Haffmann?

Alexander Waldmann (Joseph Haffmann), Jennifer Kirby (Isabelle Vigneau) and Michael Fox (Pierre Vigneau) Mark Senior

Farewell Mister Haffmann is running at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park from 10th March until 12th April 2025.

Buy Farewell Mister Haffmann tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How much are Farewell Mister Haffmann tickets?

Ticket prices start from £31 and will vary depending on which date you choose and where you decide to sit.

Buy Farewell Mister Haffmann tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

Ad

We've got plenty of recommendations for what to go and see at the theatre, from the best West End shows, plays and musicals, to the best Shakespeare plays to see in London.