Whether you’re living in London and you’re looking to do something more exciting than the weekend pub trip (guilty as charged), or you’d like to plan a special day for your trip into the capital, a theatre show is a brilliant day or evening out.

Get the full West End experience for a fraction of the price with these theatre ticket sales.

There are plays and musicals to suit every age, taste, and budget, and because of this, they make fantastic Christmas presents, too!

Let’s take a look at some of the top discounted theatre tickets as Black Friday deals go live.

Best theatre ticket Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday deals on London theatre tickets

Get 44% off The Great British Bake Off Musical

Manuel Harlan

The winner may have been crowned on the UK’s most-loved baking show, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop there. The Great British Bake Off Musical will make its West End debut in February next year, and it has an all-star cast behind it, too, including John Owen-Jones, from The Phantom of the Opera, who will be playing Phil Hollinghurst: the blue-eyed, silver fox who is partial to a handshake or two.

Now with 44 per cent off, tickets are available for only £20.

Buy The Great British Bake Off Musical tickets from £36 £20 at London Theatre Direct

Save 27% on tickets to Demon Dentist

LondonTheatre1

Strange things are happening in Alfie’s town… When kids put their teeth under their pillows, they expect to find a coin from the Tooth Fairy. Instead, they’re waking up to ghastly surprises! Could it be the Demon Dentist?

Treat your loved ones to the ultimate family day out this Christmas as David Walliams’s Demon Dentist comes to London’s Bloomsbury Theatre for a limited time run, from December to January.

Buy Demon Dentist tickets from £33 £24 at London Theatre Direct

See Only Fools and Horses for less than half price

onlyfoolsmusical.com

When we spoke about theatre shows being great Christmas presents, we specifically meant this play, and we specifically meant for your dad…

Everyone’s favourite cockney characters are back in the stage adaptation of Only Fools and Horses, with Les Dennis taking on the role of Grandad. Expect plenty of belly laughs and even more mischief with this play at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Buy Only Fools and Horses tickets for £27.27 £12 at LOVEtheatre

Get 31% off Peaky Blinders: The Rise

Camden Market

This immersive theatre experience invites you to not only watch the dealings of the Shelby family, but to interact, too! Based on the smash-hit television show Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, this theatre performance promises to delight fans of the series.

Buy Peaky Blinders: The Rise tickets from £49.50 £34 at London Theatre Direct

Get tickets for Pretty Woman for only £20

British Theatre

You’ll be making a big mistake (big! huge!) if you don’t bag tickets to see Pretty Woman in LOVEtheatre’s Black Friday sale.

It’s one of the most romantic stories of all time, and now you can see it live at the Savoy Theatre.

Buy Pretty Woman tickets from £24 £20 at LOVEtheatre

Get Marvellous tickets for half price

London Theatre Direct

Save up to a massive half-price on Marvellous theatre tickets this Black Friday.

You might have heard of the BAFTA Award-winning movie Marvellous, which is based on the extraordinary life of Neil Baldwin. Well, this play is an adaptation of that. It follows Neil Baldwin as he hitchhikes across the country, becomes a famous clown, bags an honorary degree from Keele University, is appointed Stoke City’s legendary Kit Man. Oh, and he appears on the Queen’s New Year Honours list. Quite the achievements!

Buy Marvellous tickets from £40 £20 at London Theatre Direct

Go watch As You Like It for only £24

Getty / Mike Marsland

London Theatre Direct has exclusive prices of William Shakespeare’s timeless tale of love, As You Like It.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, from EastEnders and our Strictly Come Dancing winner, will make her West End debut as Celia, and the play also stars Martha Plimpton, Leah Harvey, and Alfred Enoch.

Buy As You Like It tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

Save 50% on Life of Pi tickets

lifeonpionstage.com

From a book to a film to a play, Yann Martel’s Life of Pi sold over 10 million copies worldwide and won the Man Booker Prize. Now, the stage adaptation is the winner of five Olivier Awards: Best New Play, Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Set Design, and Best Lighting Design. If that doesn’t convince you to see this extraordinary play, we don’t know what will. Oh, actually, we do! You can now get up to 50 per cent off your tickets.

Buy Life of Pi tickets from £50 £25 at LOVEtheatre

