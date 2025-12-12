A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Much like a forest relies on its ecosystem of trees, Stephen Sondheim's classic musical Into the Woods relies entirely on the collective talent of its ensemble. Thankfully, the Bridge Theatre's brand-new adaptation has been blessed with a cast whose performances intertwine and overlap to become a sheer force of nature on stage.

Ad

Having not been performed at the West End in over a decade, there was some pressure on director Jordan Fein in bringing this '80s favourite back to life.

The story is a mash-up of well-known fables Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel. In the first act, these stories fold around the quest of a cursed baker in search of the ingredients to bring him a child from the evil witch. In the second, a reckoning comes in the form of a giant, and all our fairy-tale heroes are forced to answer the question of what can happen after happily every after comes?

Now, as any theatre fan will know, this show is the absolute pinnacle of Sondheim's trademark harmonies and layered lyrics – which can so easily slip from magical to grating when done wrong. The story likewise is in danger of becoming dense and meaningless when you let so many characters and plots flop on top of each other.

Credit: Johan Persson

But fret not, because this production throws off all weight and worry by delivering outward. What I mean by this, is every song, every line delivery, every lighting queue is thrown back at the audience, almost as if punching through the pages of the storybook towards us.

Of course the show comes equipped with a narrator whose job it is to break the fourth wall, but even without him the cast seem to spend every second flinging their emotions across the auditorium, reminding us that this complex human story is within all of us – and we must face it.

The charged atmosphere this creates would not have been accomplished without the beautiful set design by Tom Scutt. As intended, the woods on stage feel like a living breathing thing, with beautifully textured tree trunks allowing cast members to play. In the second act, the lighting and sound effects take things up a notch with jump scares and blinding lights again forcing the audience into the story.

Credit: Johan Persson

As I've said the cast is immaculate, but I have to praise Chumisa Dornford-May as Cinderella, who brings heart and stunning vocals to the role, and Kate Fleetwood, who said to me in an interview that she 'wasn't much of a singer' and yet belted out an indomitable rendition of Last Midnight in act two.

Another highlight was Oliver Savile and Rhys Whitfield, who were wonderfully smarmy and ludicrous as the two princes. With their song Agony, they brilliantly burst the bubble on anyone holding a candle to Prince Charming and were simply hilarious throughout. Otherwise Katie Brayben and Jamie Parker were perfect as the central roles of Baker and Baker's Wife, bringing plenty of charm and depth to the story of this put-upon couple.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Overall, this adaptation is a triumphant and an other-worldly return for the much-loved musical, one that truly honours the intentions of the original. It's fair to say that some people find Sondheim's style challenging, but it's far easier to see the genius of it when it's done to this exceptional level.

And all the audiences of the Bridge Theatre lived happily ever after...

When and where can I see Into the Woods?

Credit: Johan Persson

Into the Woods is playing at Bridge Theatre from now until 30th May 2026. The best route for getting there is either London Bridge or Tower Hill tube station and walking from there.

You can find tickets at LOVETheatre from £30.

Buy Into the Woods tickets at LOVETheatre

Ad

Here are the best upcoming UK concerts and tours.