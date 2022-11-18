One of the RadioTimes.com team always buys her dad an experience day for Christmas. After all, he already has everything he could want (a wonderful daughter). Last year it was a fast car experience , the year before it was a climb up the O2 , and this year, she’s thinking a zipwire.

What do you get the loved one who has everything? A gift they’ve wanted for a while won’t do as they’ll probably buy it themselves before Christmas Day (we’re thinking of you, Dad). A token present also won’t cut it as they’re much too special for that, nor will a go-to idea like chocolate. So, how about an experience day?

So, if you’ve got an adrenaline junkie in your life, why not take a leaf out of one of our writers’ books and buy a high-flying experience for them?

And for your loved ones who are a bit more chilled out, they’re not left out in Virgin Experience Days’ Black Friday sale. There are plenty of experiences like afternoon tea, spa days, cooking classes, and farmyard days out, which won’t make you break a sweat!

Let’s take a look at some of our favourite deals.

For the latest Black Friday offers, be sure to stay up to date with our Black Friday live blog.

Best Virgin Media Experience Days Black Friday deals

iFLY Indoor Skydiving and Assault Course for Two

We definitely have our eyes on this experience for a loved one this Christmas ⁠— especially as it has a huge 62 per cent off.

Located at The Bear Grylls Adventure park in Marston Green, Birmingham, this one day experience will see you and a lucky someone freefall at the indoor skydiving centre, as well as have unlimited access to the Royal Marines-inspired Assault Course throughout the day.

Buy iFLY Indoor Skydiving and Assault Course for Two for £130 £50 at Virgin Experience Days

Afternoon Tea at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Two

Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing is always our favourite episode. It’s an enormous milestone for the celebrity dancers to get to, and by this week, they’ve stopped fumbling around on the dance floor and can actually move!

More like this

This Virgin Experience Day takes you to the heart of Blackpool Week as you can watch dancers take to the floor while you enjoy Afternoon Tea.

Buy Afternoon Tea at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Two for £50 £35 at Virgin Experience Days

Luxury Lava Shell Spa Day for Two

Hands up if you’re in need of some rest and relaxation. Us too. Choose from over 41 locations and visit a Bannatyne Health Club where you’ll experience a Lava Shell back massage, then choose between a tailored Elemis facial or warming leg massage.

Also included in this spa day is full access to Bannatyne’s facilities: the swimming pool, gym, sauna, and steam room.

Buy Luxury Lava Shell Spa Day for Two for £228 £105 at Virgin Experience Days

Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School

If you haven’t eaten your lunch yet, look away now. Grab a budding cook and head down to The Jamie Oliver Cookery School, where you’ll learn the skills needed to create great meals again and again. There's a lot to choose from at the school, from North Indian Thali and Vietnamese Street Food to Pasta Master and Quick & Easy Dinnertime classes, so there’s something for every palate.

Buy Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School for £128 £89.60 at Virgin Experience Days

Alpaca Trekking and Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for Two

If we had to rank our favourite farmyard animals, alpacas would win - with goats coming in a close second.

As part of this experience, you’ll take in views of the Darent Valley with your new alpaca friends, then head to the Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation where you’ll meet lots more animals, like rescued birds, meerkats, servals and reptiles.

Buy Alpaca Trekking and Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for Two for £70 £42 at Virgin Experience Days

Tree Top Challenge for Two

This is an activity the whole family can get involved in. Pick from one of 31 Go Ape locations across the UK, and bag a 20 per cent off discount on this treetop experience.

Set in vast, beautiful forests, you’ll scale the treetops and take on tree-to-tree crossings, free-fall on Tarzan swings, and whiz down zip lines.

Buy Tree Top Challenge for Two for £66 £52.80 at Virgin Experience Days

Advertisement

Still looking for Christmas present inspiration? Then check out the best West End shows (here are the ones which have discounted Black Friday theatre tickets) and the best tech gifts.