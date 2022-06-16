Marsha Thomason is reprising her role as DS Jenn Townsend, serving as Morecambe CID's Family Liaison Officer, who will face another tough case in the upcoming episodes.

Crime drama The Bay has commenced filming on its fourth season and ITV has offered some early plot details to mark the occasion.

The story will revolve around the shock death of local mum-of-four Beth Metcalf, which is deemed suspicious by authorities, with the resulting investigation uncovering secrets and lies at every turn.

DS Townsend and her team will need to find answers fast to help Beth's widow, Dean (Gentleman Jack's Joe Armstrong), who is so consumed by grief that he is unable to provide the necessary care that his children desperately need.

In addition to Thomason in the lead role, The Bay season 4 also sees the return of regular faces Daniel Ryan (Innocent), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The World’s End), Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra) and Barry Sloane (Revenge) as well as Georgia Scholes and David Carpenter.

Joining Armstrong in the newly recruited guest cast is Claire Goose (Unforgotten) as Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth), Karl Davies (The Tower) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses), along with Tom Taylor (Us), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) as the Metcalf children.

Executive producer Catherine Oldfield said: “Marsha’s arrival in series 3 elevated The Bay yet again and Daragh [Carville, writer] has delivered another thrilling story for our hugely talented cast to get stuck into. We can’t wait to bring it to life once again set against the backdrop of Morecambe’s beautiful eerie skies and shore.”

Polly Hill, Head of Drama at ITV, added: “The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV, both on linear transmission and the ITV Hub.

"Marsha Thomason's casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end."

The Bay originally starred Morven Christie, who decided to depart the show after season 2, allowing Thomason to take over in a brand new role. The third season opener addressed the fate of Christie's character, DS Lisa Armstrong.

The Bay season 4 will air on ITV. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

