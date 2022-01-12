The Bay season 3 – what really happened to Lisa, and who is her replacement?

But before we go any further, there is some admin to take care of.

We’re back in the seaside town of Morecambe as ITV crime drama The Bay returns for season three . There’s plenty to talk about, notably the story itself, which focuses on the killing of aspiring young boxer Saif Rahman. His family proves to be a far more complex clan than initially meets the eye.

Viewers will recall that Morven Christie originally led the cast as DS Lisa Armstrong, who served as a family liaison officer (FLO). It was previously announced that Christie would not be back for the show’s third outing, with Marsha Thomason (Magnum PI, Lost) cast as newcomer DS Jenn Townsend.

We soon learn that Jenn is juggling the job with problems at home – she and her two children have left Manchester to move in with her partner Chris (Barry Sloane) and his teenage daughter. It’s a stressful start for the detective, who is immediately thrown in at the deep end on her first day. But it’s clear from the outset that Jenn is a dedicated officer who is ready for the challenge.

Of course, we can’t help but wonder what has become of Lisa – and it’s not long before the show fills us in.

We discover that she moved away to take on a new challenge and is currently working with the NCA – that’s the National Crime Agency to you and I.

Jenn clearly identifies with Lisa’s desire for a fresh start, and it quickly becomes apparent that she has experienced trauma in her own life. This is hinted at during a counselling session – a mandatory requirement as part of her role as FLO. But it’s in the brief moments we spend with her alone that we really see its impact on her.

Whatever she’s hiding, though, Jenn refuses to let it get in the way of the case. The Bay creator Daragh Carville, who co-wrote season three with Furquan Akhtar (Wolfe), previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that Jenn is “empathetic to a fault”.

This is something that comes into play from the very beginning; but given that the family at the centre of the investigation appear to be spinning an untrustworthy narrative, you’ll have to wait and see whether this aspect of Jenn’s personality is a help or hindrance in solving the murder.

Jenn has also been described as “a breath of fresh air” by Carville, and it’s easy to see why. You’ll spot key differences between her and Christie’s Lisa, most notably in the way the former handles conflict. In an early scene with DS Karen Hobson (Erin Shanagher), the pair disagree over how to question the Rahmans, with Jenn favouring a less direct approach so early on – a stark contrast to Lisa’s hotheadedness.

Alongside Thomason’s character, there are plenty of familiar faces who are back for The Bay’s third instalment, with DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan) continuing to lead the team. His personal life is in disarray following the disintegration of his marriage.

Last year’s newbie DC Eddie Martin (Thomas Law) and the loud-mouthed DS Jamie Clarke (Andrew Dowbiggin), better known as “Clarkie”, also feature. Jenn wastes no time putting him in his place.

Michael Karim, who plays Adnan Rahman, delivers a standout performance, and the rapport between Jamal Rahman, played by Nadeem Islam, and Karen (Shanagher) is a particular highlight. Shanagher learned British Sign Language so that she could communicate on and off set with Islam, who is deaf. Their scenes together form one of the most compelling dynamics in season three. Thomason also shines in her debut as Jenn, delivering an understated yet engaging performance.

The season three premiere is a self-assured return for the show, delivering what viewers have come to expect from the drama, while making a seamless transition as it embarks on a new chapter.

The Bay season 3 airs weekly on ITV. All 6 episodes are also available to stream on ITV Hub. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features.