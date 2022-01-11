Meet the cast of The Bay season 3

ITV murder mystery drama The Bay returns for a third season, featuring a major cast shake-up with a new lead character.

Advertisement

Morven Christie (who played lead character Lisa Armstrong) previously announced she would leave the series after season two, and has since been replaced by COBRA actress Marsha Thomason.

Written by Daragh Carville (Being Human), the third season introduces us to Lisa Armstrong’s replacement, DS Jenn Townsend, who has just arrived in Morecambe.

According to the synopsis, DS Townsend is “immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. While she’s eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in The Bay season 3.

Marsha Thomason plays DS Jenn Townsend

Who is DS Jenn Townsend? Jenn is Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, who struggles to balance the pressures of work and her home life.

“Jenny’s super-nervous on her first day,” Thomason said. “The way she comes in and is straight onto a case, it’s a lot. She’s very good at her job, but she’s in a bit of a crisis when we meet her. When she gets to work, she’s just on it and focused and getting it done. She doesn’t have to think too hard about that, it just comes naturally to her. It’s a crazy first day.”

Where have I seen Marsha Thomason before? She played Diana Berrigan in White Collar, and Naomi Dorrit in Lost. She’s also starred in COBRA, NCIS: Los Angeles, Magnum P.I., and Safe House.

Daniel Ryan plays DI Tony Manning

Who is DI Tony Manning? DI Tony Manning returns from the earlier seasons, and will be DS Jenna Townsend’s new boss. He’s a “dedicated, down-to-earth leader” who is devoted to his team and to his job. Last season we saw more of his home life, with Manning struggling to cope with the breakdown of his marriage.

What else has Daniel Ryan been in? Viewers will probably recognise stage and screen actor Daniel Ryan from the likes of Innocent (in which he played Phil Collins) and ITV’s Vera, in addition to Mount Pleasant, in which he played Dan. You may also have seen him in The Government Inspector, The Whistleblowers, Cold Call, Home Fires, or Doctor Who.

Erin Shanagher plays DS Karen Hobson

Who is DS Karen Hobson? Karen, who we also met in seasons one and two, is a funny and supportive colleague.

Where have I seen Erin Shanagher before? She’s appeared in TV shows including Dark Money, Doctors, Peaky Blinders, The A Word, The Five, The Moorside, and Hit & Miss.

Michael Karim plays Adnan Rahman

Who is Adnan Rahman? The older brother of murder victim Saif, and the “black sheep of the family”, according to Michael Karim.

Where have I seen Michael Karim before? He recently played PC Arif Johar in The Tower, and has also starred in The Rook, Lewis, and Jekyll and Hyde, among other projects.

Rina Mahoney plays Mariam Rahman

Who is Mariam Rahman? The mother of murder victim Saif. She has a strained relationship with her older son, Adnan.

Where have I seen Rina Mahoney before? She’s starred in Emmerdale, Doctors, Scott & Bailey, Instinct and Hollyoaks, and on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Gary Lewis plays Vinnie Morrison

Who is Vinnie Morrison? The proud owner of a boxing club, where the murder victim, Saif, was a rising star.

Where have I seen Gary Lewis before? He’s perhaps best known as Billy’s father in the acclaimed film Billy Elliot, and as Colum MacKenzie in Outlander, but he’s also starred in Gangs of New York, Valhalla Rising, It’s A Sin, and more recently in His Dark Materials (as Thorold) and in BBC One drama Vigil as Robertson.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Bay season 3 will premiere on ITV on Wednesday 12th January at 9pm.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news from our Drama hub. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.