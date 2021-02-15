The Bay season 3 release date: guide to ITV drama including cast changes

The Bay is returning for a third season, although not as we know it – Morven Christie (who played Lisa Armstrong) has exited the ITV drama, and both she and her lead character will be replaced by Cobra star Marsha Thomason.

The hit crime drama will see Thomason play Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, alongside those cast members reprising their roles from The Bay season two.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Bay season three.

The Bay season 3 release date

There’s no release date set for The Bay season three on ITV as of February 2021. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

The Bay season 3 plot

Written by Daragh Carville (Being Human), the third season introduces us to Lisa Armstrong’s replacement, DS Jenn Townsend, who struggles to balance her family’s house move alongside the pressures of her new role.

According to the synopsis, DS Townsend is “immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. While she’s eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit.”

It continues: “The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be as simple as moving to a different town.”

The third series was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill. “We are delighted with the audiences’ response to The Bay and look forward to them meeting DS Jenn Townsend played by the fantastic Marsha Thomason, who joins the team in series three.” she said.

Executive Producer, Catherine Oldfield, added: “Daragh and I couldn’t be more delighted by the audience response to The Bay. That ITV have recommissioned the show is fantastic and to get a talent as bright and brilliant as Marsha to lead the new series is beyond exciting. We can’t wait to get back to Morecambe to start filming again in that beautiful part of the world.”

The Bay season 3 cast

Cobra star Marsha Thomason plays lead role DS Jenn Townsend, a family liaison officer.

Reprising their roles from The Bay cast are Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The Worlds End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

