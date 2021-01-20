When does The Bay season 2 air on ITV?

The Bay is back for a second season – and so is Morven Christie, returns to Morecambe’s police station as Lisa Armstrong. She’s joined by several characters we’ve seen before (Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning, Taheen Modak as DS “Med” Kharim), as well as a whole load of new characters as the team takes on a brand-new case.

When we reunite with Lisa, she’s still feeling the effects of her decisions on the case in season one. She’s been demoted and disciplined; but now she finally has another chance to prove herself as a Family Liaison Officer.

The first season of the drama was a big hit for ITV in 2019, and now it’s back for six more episodes. Read on for everything you need to know.

When is The Bay back for season 2?

CONFIRMED: The Bay season two begins on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 9pm on ITV.

Series two was originally announced in May 2019, shortly after the first season came to a close.

“FINALLY! Been sitting on this info since before the finale… Season 2 is go!” Morven Christie tweeted. “Thanks so much everyone who watched, and for all your lovely messages and comments. Buzzin’ to get back to it!”

Production company Tall Story Pictures added: “We are beyond excited to say that we are going back to wonderful Morecambe to film a new series of The Bay. Thank you to everyone who watched series 1 – we can’t wait for you to find out what we’ve got planned for series 2.”

A read-through of the first season two script took place in August 2019, with an image posted by writer Daragh Carville. However, while season two had originally been expected to air in 2020, it was one of many shows to be delayed after the outbreak of coronavirus.

What will happen in The Bay season 2?

According to ITV’s announcement about the second series, “After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe.”

information which would have provided him with an alibi, but would have landed them both in trouble. The series one finale (spoiler alert!) saw the truth laid bare about the twins’ disappearance as Lisa finally began to mend her relationship with her own troubled teenagers. But Lisa was suspended from her job after finally revealing that she’d lied about what had happened with Sean – withholding

Writer Daragh Carville previously told RadioTimes.com that if the show were renewed, the next series “would have a new crime and a new family for our family liaison officer.” And that’s exactly what’s happening.

Returning to the coastal town of Morecambe (read more about where The Bay is filmed), series two will see Lisa and the team tackle a new case.

According to ITV, “Series two begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb: forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength. But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line. She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.”

“We are so thrilled that The Bay found such a large audience and that the fantastic world and characters brought to life by Daragh Carville will be returning to ITV,” executive producer Catherine Oldfield said. “It was an incredible production, shot in a beautiful location and thanks to ITV’s belief in the story we wanted to tell, we get to do it all over again.”

The Bay season 2 cast

Morven Christie will return as experienced Family Liaison Officer Lisa Armstrong, while Daniel Ryan will again co-star as DI Tony Manning.

We’ll also see the return of Taheen Modak as DC “Med” Kharim – as well as the Armstrong family: Abbie (played by Imogen King), Rob (Art Parkinson) and Penny (Lindsey Coulson).

Also joining The Bay cast are Amy James-Kelly, Owen McDonnell and James Cosmo, as well as Joe Absolom, Sharon Small, Stephen Tompkinson, Sunetra Sarker, Steven Robertson, Kerrie Taylor, Wendy Kweh, Julia Haworth and Jack Archer.

Series one previously starred Jonas Armstrong (Sean Meredith), Chanel Cresswell (Jess Meredith), Matthew McNulty (Nick Mooney), Louis Greatorex (Sam), Darci Shaw (Holly) and Noah Valentine (Dylan) – but with as series two will take on a completely new storyline, they are unlikely to appear.

The Bay season 2 debuts on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 9pm on ITV.