However, with his former flame Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) no longer on the island, Neville has been open to new connections, and series boss Tim Key has hinted that there's more in store for his relationship with newcomer Sophie (Chelsea Edge).

While fans of Death in Paradise often tune in for the scenery, the guest stars and, of course, the murders, at the heart of every good season is a 'will they, won't they' romance – and since arriving on St Marie in 2020, Neville Parker (Ralf Little) has been incredibly lucky in the love department.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at this year's Radio Times Covers Party, the executive producer spoke about fans comparing Florence to Sophie, saying that he thinks Sophie has a stronger connection with Neville.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think they're very different people and I think she's got a connection with Neville that Florence didn't quite feel but they work in their own way," he said.

"So yeah, it's a watch-this-space story."

Last week's episode of Death in Paradise saw Neville say goodbye to Sophie as she headed back to Manchester, quietly pining for the new character before learning that she'd be returning to Saint Marie to work remotely.

Key also teased that the ongoing season will go in a direction that fans "won't expect", adding: "It's going to be interesting."

Chelsea Edge as Sophie and Ralf Little as Neville in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Tonight's episode will see Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) finally get to know his long-lost daughter, with a first-look clip teasing their long-awaited meeting.

As for how Selwyn is feeling about becoming a father, Warrington told RadioTimes.com that he's "conflicted" over the new relationship.

"He is conflicted [by] the fact that he doesn't know her. They've never met... and he has a life and it's difficult in that situation."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.