The bombshell dropped in last year's season 11 finale, with the current episodes exploring further as Selwyn and his daughter Andrina Harper (Genesis Lynea) finally make contact on Saint Marie.

Death in Paradise star Don Warrington has offered a hint of what's to come in a shocking storyline that sees Commissioner Selwyn Patterson discover he has a long-lost daughter.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the famous Radio Times Covers Party, Warrington said he had to be careful about how much he said, joking that executive producer Tim Key had a "stun gun" ready in case he spoiled anything.

However, he did offer some insight into Selwyn's mindset as he comes to terms with this life-changing revelation, which certainly won't be settled easily.

"He is conflicted," began Warrington, "[by] the fact that he doesn't know her. They've never met... and he has a life and it's difficult in that situation."

Whether or not Selwyn and Andrina decide to become part of each other's lives remains a mystery for now, but Warrington added that there is a "kind of resolve" by the end of Death in Paradise season 12.

In another exclusive discussion from the Radio Times Covers Party, executive producer Key teased that this latest season of the crime drama is heading in "directions that people won't expect".

Fans will see the tense first meeting between Selwyn and Andrina in tomorrow night's (Friday 3rd February) episode of Death in Paradise, which also unravels the mystery surrounding the murder of a construction boss raised in a local children's home.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One at 9pm on Friday 3rd February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

