After learning in the season 11 finale that his ex-wife Maggie's (Orla Brady) grown-up daughter was actually his, Selwyn debated over whether to get to know his long-lost child. And it appears he's reached a decision in tonight's episode.

Death in Paradise fans have spent the entirety of season 12 waiting for Commissioner Selwyn (Don Warrington) to meet his daughter – and finally, the moment has come in a first look at tonight's episode.

Don Warrington as Selwyn and Genesis Lynea as Andrina in Death in Paradise. BBC

In a first-look clip of Death in Paradise, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we watch as Selwyn meets his daughter Andrina, played by Silent Witness star Genesis Lynea.

The pair meet in a bar on the island, with Andrina admitting: "I spent the last 20 minutes worrying about whether I go for the handshake or the hug. Handshake is a good call. Don't want to get ahead of ourselves, do we?"

When Selwyn asks how she's finding staying at Catherine's, Andrina says that she's being taken care of. "She gave me a rum for Dutch courage before I got here."

The pair's conversation then takes more of a serious turn, with Selwyn asking whether Andrina has any questions for him, to which she replies that she does.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Death in Paradise star Warrington said that Selwyn is "conflicted" over meeting his daughter.

"He is conflicted [by] the fact that he doesn't know her. They've never met... and he has a life and it's difficult in that situation."

As for the rest of the current season, creator Tim Key teased that it's going in directions fans "don't expect".

"It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say," he added.

