The drama, which sees Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman, follows the Death in Paradise detective as he arrives in Shipton Abbott with his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) and begins solving cases with the local police force.

The BBC has confirmed the guest star line-up for Death in Paradise 's upcoming spin-off Beyond Paradise , with Sex Education 's Samantha Spiro, The Stranger's Jade Harrison and EastEnders star Davood Ghadami set to take on roles.

The cast of Beyond Paradise. BBC

Law & Order UK's Jamie Bamber is set to guest star as a face from Martha's past, while the likes of Rare Beasts's Montserrat Lombard, Bad Sisters star Yasmine Akram, The Death of Stalin's Dan Mersh, Endeavour's David Reed and The Lazarus Project's Nina Singh will be appearing on the show, which launches on Friday 24th February.

Sex Education's Chris Jenks, Home's Rufus Jones, His Dark Materials star John Macneill, Holby City's Jaye Jacobs and 1917's John Hollingworth will also take on roles alongside the likes of The Hustle's Ingrid Oliver, Broadchurch's Peter De Jersey, Chernobyl's Alan Williams, Doctor Who's Annette Badland and Him & Her's Kerry Howard.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The spin-off will follow the couple as Martha sets up her own restaurant and Humphrey meets his new detective team, played by series regulars Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins) and Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd).

The BBC confirmed the show's airdate earlier this week, coinciding with the conclusion of Death in Paradise's 12th season.

As for how the spin-off differentiates from the original series, writer Tony Jordan recently revealed that Beyond Paradise has "the same uplifting escapism as Death in Paradise", however it's "not always murder" on the new show.

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 24th February. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.