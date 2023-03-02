The first episode of Beyond Paradise was a rollercoaster of emotions as viewers got to grips with the brand new Death in Paradise spin-off series .

**This article contains discussion of pregnancy loss which some readers may find upsetting**

The episode ended on a heartbreaking note when we found out that Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) had suffered a miscarriage, after multiple attempts to get pregnant through IVF treatment.

In a preview clip of the second episode, we see the impact of the news, with Martha having a heart-to-heart with her mother, Anne (Barbara Flynn). They're sat overlooking the marina, with Anne asking Martha: "You went through all that without telling me?"

Martha explains how she couldn't tell her mother about the miscarriage because she couldn't cope with the "daily IVF updates", questions and emotions of Humphrey – his optimism and then disappointment when she wasn't pregnant.

While Anne says Martha "couldn't have done anything", she remarks that it's "this stupid body of mine". When Anne asks her if she'll try again, she says: "I don't know."

Her mother presses her and asks if she does want children – you can see what Martha says in the exclusive RadioTimes.com clip below.

But what will she do next? And whatever she chooses to do, will she be truthful with herself and Humphrey? We'll just have to wait and see.

The first episode of the spin-off drama kicked off with former Saint Marie detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) tackling the case of a local woman who believed she was attacked by a 17th century witch.

It was a peculiar case, to say the least but gave viewers a taste of what's to come in the Devon-set series, which follows Humphrey solving cases with the help of his new team.

While the new series is said to be its own standalone show, Marshall hasn't ruled out the possibility of some kind of crossover in the future.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, when asked whether he would want to see any form of crossover with Death in Paradise, he said: "Watch this space. But I also want it to be its own standalone show. But never say never."

Marshall also spoke about how the series is so unique, explaining: "I love the work and I love the character of Humphrey and I loved working with Sally. And I love seeing how that would forward move with their new life now he’s moved back to the UK. What do they do? Where do they go? They can’t just fade into the ether.

"So I was very keen on seeing that side of things. But then when the first scripts came in, I saw how you can absolutely see where they've come from, they share that same DNA, they come from the same stable, there’s Paradise in the title, but it’s an utterly standalone show and that was really exciting to me."

